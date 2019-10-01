This Yorkshire country house is running adults-only pumpkin carving classes for Halloween

Have your say

Fancy learning the art of pumpkin carving but don't have young children?

Nostell Priory, near Wakefield, is holding adults-only pumpkin carving classes at the National Trust stately home this month.

Is Whitby really a rip-off? We investigate

Pumpkins are grown in the kitchen gardens at Nostell, with the cafe using the vegetable in many of their autumn recipes.

Although the estate offers family sessions suitable for young children, they've now introduced masterclasses just for grown-ups which are led by professional artists.

The three-hour workshop costs £45 and includes expert tuition from Halifax-based sculptors Sand in Your Eyes.

Nostell-grown pumpkins are used in the session, which takes place on Sunday October 27 from 10am-1pm.

DJ sets, late-night opening and gin tasting: How Nostell is re-inventing the country house

Other events in the autumn programme at Nostell include children's campfire stories, mini-ranger days and tours of the orchards and kitchen gardens led by Nostell gardeners.

The Christmas and winter experiences on offer this year range from craft and wreath-making workshops to photography sessions, seasonal gardening classes, Santa's Grotto and a family Christmas trail through the gardens.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell to book places.