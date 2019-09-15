This Yorkshire library has been named one of England's most magnificent

Have your say

Historic England have released a list of the country's eight most 'magnificent' heritage libraries.

Beverley Library and Art Gallery appears on the list compiled by the heritage preservation body.

The Edwardian building in the East Yorkshire market town was funded by an endowment from local industrialist and shipping magnate John Champney, who was passionate about art, and designed in a mock-Jacobean style.

The complex, called the Treasure House, also includes a museum. It was opened to the public in 1910.

The other libraries on Historic England's list include buildings in Manchester, Newcastle, London, Oxford, Cornwall and Sussex.

Coun Shaun Horton from East Riding Council said:-

“For Beverley Library and Art Gallery to be one of eight on this prestigious Historic England list is a wonderful honour, and a testament to the building’s staff and the building itself.

“We are proud that these facilities not only serve our residents well but the building can be recognised nationally in a way such as this.”