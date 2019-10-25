This Yorkshire stately home has won the Historic Houses Association's Garden of the Year title

A Grade-I listed Georgian mansion has won a coveted national award for its gardens.

Newby Hall, near Ripon, has been named Garden of the Year by the Historic Houses Association.

The herbaceous borders

It's the first time the competition has put its shortlist of eight gardens out to a public poll on social media - and Newby took a third of the vote.

The title has been awarded since 1984 and Newby won in 1986 - it's the first garden to be crowned twice.

The 40 acres of grounds were landscaped in the 1920s and attract around 140,000 visitors every year. They often feature on film and TV, and have appeared in Peaky Blinders, Gentleman Jack, Victoria and The ABC Murders.

The house is in the private ownership of the Compton family, whose descendants acquired the estate in the 1740s.

The gardens are arranged in 14 'rooms' and include one of the longest double herbaceous borders in the UK, two heritage orchards and acres of woodland.

Lucinda Compton said:

“We are over the moon to win this award, particularly as the votes were cast by members of the public. To be the first garden to have won it twice makes it even more special. Our team of gardeners should feel very proud as they work tirelessly in all weathers to keep Newby always looking first class.”

Newby received 1,982 of the 6,000 votes cast.

The grounds will host the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in 2020 after the event moved from its traditional home at the Harrogate Showground.

This year long-serving head gardener Mark Jackson, who had worked at Newby for 20 years, left his post for a new role at York Gate Garden in Leeds. The Comptons are now recruiting a replacement who will oversee a team of six staff and tend to 6,500 plants.

Lucinda added:

“The gardens at Newby Hall are world-famous and so we’re looking for someone who can really make them shine. Over the last decade we’ve developed them significantly and we’d like to continue doing that for future generations. If you are visionary but hands-on, have a great work ethic and think you can be a brilliant ambassador for Newby then we’d love to hear from you.”

The other shortlisted gardens were: Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire; Cambo House, Fife; Cholmondeley Castle, Cheshire; Forde Abbey, Somerset; Great Dexter House, East Sussex; Kiftsgate Court, Gloucestershire; Plas Cadnant Hidden Gardens, Anglesey.