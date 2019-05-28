Uncovering Yorkshire Dales stories through archaeological initiatives

A project aimed at uncovering the archaeology of the Yorkshire Dales has opened up community initiatives to explore its rich history.

A series of events were held in Horton-in-Ribblesdale this weekend, as part of a scheme by Stories in Stone, to celebrate the area’s unique landscapes.

Jennifer Stearn, from the Upper Wharfedale Heritage Group using a photographic and computer software technique of RTI to help reveal illegible inscriptions on gravestones at St Oswalds Church.

Among the events were gravestone photography sessions, using software and skills to reveal barely legible inscriptions almost lost to the passage of time.

Hannah Rose, from Stories in Stone, said: “Surveys and excavations in our area have revealed so much fascinating archaeology that it seemed only right we celebrate the amazing history of where we live.

“We wanted to do something for everyone to enjoy, whatever their age or previous knowledge.”

Stories in Stone is a programme of community and heritage projects developed by the Ingleborough Dales Landscape Partnership and led by Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

Its projects include the restoration of field barns and wildlife habitats, digitising archives, and sharing knowledge with local schoolchildren.