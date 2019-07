Wearing Catherine Smith Vintage Fashion, Harrogate, models Charlie and Elisha went to Harlow Carr Gardens for a stylish afternoon tea. Pictures Simon Hulme, Styling Stephanie Smith, Hair & Makeup Lauren Rippin and teatime treats from Bettys. Read more here

1. Hats away Catherine Smith Vintage 1970s floral cotton smocked dress, 55, 1970s floral trimmed hat, 125, with Bettys at Harlow Carr Gardens Picture Simon Hulme, Styling Stephanie Smith jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Maxi mostest hostess Catherine Smith Vintage 1970s maxi dress by Sherman, 75. Macaroons from Bettys. At Harlow Carr Gardens. Picture Simon Hulme, Styling Stephanie Smith jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. White dresses Catherine Smith Vintage 1970s chiffon cream maxi dress; picnic basket from Bettys.1970s white cotton broderie anglaise maxi dress, 75. Harlow Carr Gardens Picture Simon Hulme, Styling Stephanie Smith jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Time for tea Catherine Smith Vintage 1970s white & pink dress 75; 1960s macrame bag, 55. Esprit floral slip dress, 55; 1970s clutch, 25. Afternoon tea & hamper Bettys. RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate Picture: Simon Hulme Styling: Stephanie Smith jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

