Watch: Cray Waterfalls in the Yorkshire Dales are in full spate after heavy rain

They're one of the most popular sights in the Dales.

Cray Waterfalls, near Buckden in Wharfedale, famously featured on the Tour de France Grand Depart route in 2014. Category Four climb Cote de Cray was named after them.

A walker examines Cray Waterfalls after a week of heavy rain

Although they aren't of the scale of other Dales falls such as Hardraw or Aysgarth, there are a large number of cascades in a relatively small area.

Scaleber Force: The Yorkshire waterfall that's off the beaten track

Recent heavy rain has seen the falls - Cray Gill, Cow Close and Crook Gill - in full spate, as this video shows.

During hot summers, the falls can be reduced to a trickle, while in winter they have been known to freeze.

Thousands of gallons of water have been sent gushing into the falls from the limestone moorland above following several days of wet weather.

Cray High Bridge is one of the best places from which to view the falls.

According to the National Trust, Cray is a magical spot.

“Waterfalls suddenly appear where before there were none and the river becomes a foaming torrent.

“If you look carefully, you will find them hidden away in all kinds of secret places. Sometimes you will find water bursting out of the ground from caves.”

Back in June, High Force in Middleton-in-Teesdale was turned into a gushing torrent by one of the wettest starts to summer in recent memory. Water cascaded over both channels in the cliff face, which is a rare occurrence during the warmer months.

In the summer heatwave of 2018, the pool beneath Janet's Foss waterfall, near Malham Cove, ran dry for the first time in decades, and locals had to rescue fish from the bed.

The River Wharfe also ran dry at High Raisgill during the same month.

Photo by James Hardisty.