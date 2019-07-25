Watch the heartbreaking moment barn owl chick cowers in terror from Yorkshire thunderstorm

This is the moment a terrified owlet convulses with fear in its nesting box during Tuesday night's huge thunderstorm.

The baby barn owl was filmed by wildlife artist Robert Fuller, who lives in Thixendale.

As the chick hears claps of thunder, it cowers in fright.

It's not the first time Robert has filmed the activities of the various species of owl who live near his Yorkshire Wolds farmhouse and art gallery.

He's installed 40 wildlife surveillance cameras in the grounds, and last summer captured 'unprecedented' footage of a tawny owl bathing in and drinking from a pond on the hottest day of 2018.

As owls are nocturnal, seeing them during the day is highly unusual, and spotting one bathing and drinking - they normally get their hydration from their prey - is almost unheard of.

Robert writes a regular wildlife column for the Yorkshire Post. His gallery is open to the public.