Waterfalls Trail closes after flooding in the Yorkshire Dales

The famous waterfall trail at Ingleton had to close on Monday due to flooding.

The trail, some 8 kilometres (5 miles) long, has some of the most spectacular waterfall and woodland scenery in the north of England.

Thornton Force on Saturday Picture: Paul Jeeves

It includes Thornton Force, famous for being sketched by JMW Turner on his tour of the Yorkshire Dales.

The trail was half closed on Saturday after the river rose some 8ft overnight on Friday, ripping out a fence on part of the trail.

It was closed on Sunday for repairs, but had to close again on Monday due to further flooding.

Trail manager Anna Jackson said: "They managed to get the fence back up - just as the meltwater hit from the snow in Hawes.

Beezley Falls on the River Doe in full spate after Monday's snow Picture: Anna Jackson

"The new fence is now underwater.

"We are hoping it will be open on Tuesday. At the moment the rivers are coping quite well and it is dropping again quite quickly.

"In 12 hours between Friday and Saturday it dropped 7ft or 8ft - at the moment everything depends on the weather."