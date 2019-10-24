Whitby Abbey and York Minster to be illuminated for Halloween - this is how you can get tickets

Two of Yorkshire's most imposing buildings are to be illuminated for special light events this autumn.

Whitby Abbey will be lit up during Halloween week, from October 25 until November 2, to mark the town's Dracula connections.

York Minster during Northern Lights in 2018

While York Minster's Northern Lights installation, which raises money for the preservation of its historic stained glass windows, returns to the cathedral from October 24 until Halloween.

Whitby Abbey

English Heritage have been illuminating the abbey's gothic ruins - the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula - for seven years now.

The story of how Whitby became the goth capital of Britain

The after-dark programme this year runs from 6-9pm from October 25 - November 2 and includes the Wicked Witches of Whitby - who haunt the cloisters - a theatrical performance of Dracula and live action events featuring witch-finders and vampire hunters.

Food and drink will also be served.

Entry is £12.50 for adults and £5 for English Heritage members, £8 for children and £3 for children with family membership of English Heritage.

York Minster

The Northern Lights event will run for eight needs, culminating on Halloween. It's a spectacular light and sound projection which was first held in June 2018, when it sold out.

£70,000 to repair a clock: This is how much it will cost to restore Wentworth Woodhouse for the nation

The nave is transformed by images inspired by its stained glass and stone, and funds raised go towards a 20-year campaign to save 128 medieval windows in the building which need protecting from the weather.

Experts from the University of York have assisted artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid with the installation.

There are two showings each evening, at 7pm and 9pm, between October 24-31 (6pm and 8pm on Sunday). Tickets cost £6 in advance and are £8 on the door - but visitors are warned that high demand is expected and advance booking is recommended.

Kelham Island: How Sheffield's rundown industrial quarter became the coolest postcode in the city

