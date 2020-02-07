White Rose of Yorkshire replaces European flag at council offices

The White Rose of Yorkshire has replaced the European flag as Redcar and Cleveland prepares for Tour de Yorkshire.

The mayor of Redcar and Cleveland, Coun Billy Wells, raised the Yorkshire flag on Monday morning replacing the European Flag following the UK’s departure from the European Union on January 31.

Welcome signs at Redcar and Cleveland’s boundaries already celebrate the area’s Yorkshire heritage and the council says the flag will be a permanent fixture outside the council’s civic headquarters.

Leader of Redcar and Cleveland Council, Coun Mary Lanigan, said: “Flying the White Rose feels like the natural thing for us to do.

“We’re proud of our Yorkshire links and are counting down the days until we welcome the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race to the borough in April.

“North Yorkshire is renowned for its welcoming hospitality, gorgeous coastline and stunning scenery – and visitors can certainly enjoy all that and more around Redcar and Cleveland.”

Speaking days before the UK left the EU, Simon Clarke Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said: “Our departure is now guaranteed. We can take back control of our borders, laws, trade and future. I’m really excited about that.

“That flag will be replaced by the Yorkshire Flag from next week.”

Coun Steve Kay, cabinet member for health, housing and welfare, said: “Our identity was disrupted by the creation of Cleveland County Council in 1974.

“We want to strengthen our identity with our mother county and I hope there can be no doubt in the future that Redcar and Cleveland is definitely part of Yorkshire.”

Historically, the River Tees has always been the natural northern border of the historic county of Yorkshire. But decades of reforms and changing borders have led to something of an identity crisis in the region.

From 1889 to 1974 the area south of the Tees fell firmly within the borders of the North Riding of Yorkshire.

But then in 1974, the creation of Cleveland County officially united the settlements north and south of the Tees while at the same time separating Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland from North Yorkshire.

For further confusion, the abolition of Cleveland in 1996 once again placed the south Tees area within the boundaries of North Yorkshire while leaving reminders of its existence in the form of Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

More recently still, the creation of the Tees Valley Combined Authority in 2016 has once again brought Hartlepool, Stockton, Darlington, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland under a single metropolitan identity.

Stage one of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire finishes in Redcar on Thursday, 30 April.

The race enters the borough’s boundary at Cowbar and the teams will be cheered on by crowds through Easington, Loftus, Carlin How, Brotton, Saltburn and Marske before a sprint finish along the Stray.

The Yorkshire flag replaces that of the European Union following the UK’s exit from the EU on 31 January.

It now flies alongside the Union Jack and the borough’s coat of arms.