Why 50-year-old Easter tradition of Otley Chevin Cross captures spirit of togetherness

For more than 50 years, the Chevin Cross has stood high over the market town of Otley at Easter with a sense of togetherness embodied in its core.

Its very existence came about as a result of new-found collaboration between different religious denominations in the 1960s and today it remains an annual community effort to hoist the wooden cross into its place on the Chevin, in West Yorkshire.

A focal point for the area, typically erected two weeks before Easter and removed a fortnight after, it came about in the years following the establishment of the Otley Council of Christian Churches (OCCC), a partnership of seven local churches formed in 1965.

26 stunning pictures of Yorkshire that prove it’s a great place to live

It was the vision of lay preacher and funeral director D. B. Good who had seen hillside crosses on a trip to Austria and suggested the idea be replicated over here. In April 1968, the OCCC implemented the idea and the 36ft-tall cross was raised for the first time.It did not stay standing for long though - not even 24 hours. During the first night, gale conditions sent it crashing to the ground.

It was re-erected the next day, with greater supporting ropes, and, to quote from the book Chevin Cross, Otley 1968 – 2018, “the impact of the crash and the way in which the community responded proved a blessing in disguise”, bringing about positive publicity that ensured the cross was firmly in the minds of the people.

It has not been plain sailing since though. In the 1990s, vandals attacked the cross with a chainshaw, and in 2001, it was unable to be installed due to restrictions in place over foot and mouth disease.

The original cross was replaced for the 2000 millennium celebrations due to wear and tear. Local craftsman Brett Thompson was responsible for its construction, using timber from Manchester’s Arndale centre which had been bombed by the IRA in a terrorist attack in 1996. What stands today may not be the original, but it certainly remains a focal point and is now a tradition embedded into the heart of the Otley community.

Technical details: Camera Nikon D5, Lens Nikon 12-24mm, Shutter Speed 20.0 sec, Aperture f/4.0, ISO 800. Head torch to create light trail.