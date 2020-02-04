World-class art on journey for gallery’s Chatsworth display

More than 50 works from one of the UK’s most significant collections of Old Master drawings will go on display at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery this winter.

They are part of a new exhibition partnership between Chatsworth, Museums Sheffield and The Lightbox, Woking.

Old Master drawing's at Chatsworth House are packed for transportation to the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield for a major exhibition.

Featuring creations by Carpaccio, Poussin, Rembrandt, Rubens, Van Dyck and more, Lines of Beauty: Master Drawings from Chatsworth is the largest display of drawings from the collection in over 20 years.

Among the drawings on display at the Millennium Gallery are works by Rembrandt, who is widely considered one of the most important artists in the history of Western art and the most critically acclaimed painter of the Dutch Golden Age.

Kirstie Hamilton, Director of Programmes at Museums Sheffield, said: “Drawing remains as vital and universal a skill today as it was when these works were created.

“The Devonshire collection of Old Master Drawings is truly world-class and we are thrilled to be working with Chatsworth to bring so many of these remarkable highlights together at the Millennium Gallery.”

The exhibition opens on February 14 until May 25.