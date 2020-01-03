Yorkshire auction to sell collector's hoard of Eastern art

A rare collection of “extraordinary” Eastern art and furnishings is to go on auction in Yorkshire covering hundreds of lots from Asia to Istanbul.

The collection belongs to a single second-generation antiques dealer called AT Dexter, who has spent 30 years travelling extensively across India, Turkey and Egypt.

Tennants Auctioneers, which will sell the Dexter Collection on January 18, said he had “fallen in love” with Eastern art and culture and developed the eye of a dedicated connoisseur.

"The collection reflects Mr Dexter’s wide-ranging interests, and his fascination with Orientalist art," a spokesman said.

"With something to catch the eye of every buyer, the sale offers both decorative and affordable lots of furniture and furnishings as well as works of art appealing to specialist collectors."

There are nearly 400 lots, including Damascus and Chinese furniture, Indian and Persian paintings, and Austrian Arab figures, as well as Ottoman cabinets laid with bone.

There are also Tibetan and Nepalese sculptures, a 10th century Ganesha bronze, and what is believed to be a 16th century Ming Dynasty gilt bronze Buddha.