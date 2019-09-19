Yorkshire chef Tommy Banks releases new field-to-plate video telling the story of The Black Swan at Oldstead

The Black Swan is one of Yorkshire's gastronomic gems.

And now the Banks family have released an aesthetically-pleasing new video telling the story of their village pub on the edge of the North York Moors.

Tommy Banks tells the story of how The Black Swan became a runaway Yorkshire success story

The film, shot by production company Cheeky Fire, includes scenes of Tom, Anne, Tommy and James picking fresh produce from their farm in Oldstead and two-acre kitchen garden before preparing and cooking it at The Black Swan.

Tommy, 30, became Britain's youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013. The gastropub also appears in The Good Food Guide and Square Meal's list of the top 100 restaurants in the UK, and he has won the The Great British Menu twice.

The family have farmed in Oldstead for generations and bought the pub in 2006, saving the rundown building from closure. Tommy began cooking while his brother James worked as front-of-house.

He has spoken in the past about how the business struggled to break even for years due to its isolated rural location, but experienced a huge surge of interest after TripAdvisor named The Black Swan as the best restaurant in the world in 2017.

The Black Swan at Oldstead

James Banks introduces his new natural cocktail range

Tables now regularly sell out up to six months in advance for weekend bookings.

The sudden success has enabled Tommy to open a second restaurant, Roots in York, which focuses on small plates and seasonal dishes. James has launched his own range of organic cocktails, which are made using natural ingredients grown in or foraged from the Oldstead fields. Spirits and beer are supplied by local breweries and distilleries.

The Black Swan is also one of just six high-end restaurants in the country to have introduced a ticketing system aimed at preventing no-shows and cancelled bookings, which Tommy says are crippling the trade.

Sixteen new Yorkshire entries have been included in the Good Food Guide 2020

“We have a maximum of 50 covers here and we need to fill 30 covers before we break even. Weekends are when the profit is made, if suddenly you get a table of ten cancel and you can’t fill it then you risk making a loss. For smaller restaurants the margins are even tighter.”