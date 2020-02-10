Yorkshire Dales B&B owner speaks of 'extraordinary storm' that flooded his 18th-century watermill

Business owners in Wensleydale are picking up the pieces today after flooding caused by Storm Ciara.

Among those affected was Low Mill Guesthouse, a B&B in the village of Bainbridge.

The converted 18th-century corn mill still has a working water wheel on the adjacent River Bain that once powered its machinery.

Keighley and Worth Valley Railway face huge repair bill after Storm Ciara floods their engine shed in Haworth

Owners Neil and Jane McNair were shocked when their basement flooded during Storm Ciara for the first time in the 10 years since they moved into the property.

"We're coping alright - the basement flooded and is drying out now, so we have been moving stuff out. Luckily the main house avoided damange," said Neil.

"It's the highest we've ever seen the river - the speed at which it rose was quite extraordinary. It went up by 6ft in just a few minutes.

"We had a pump going, but it's not industrial-strength and it stopped coping as the water was rising so fast, so we gave up and let nature take its course. The water in the river is clean, at least.

"We've had little bits of water in the basement before but never anything like this. The old mill is right on the river and we still use the mill equipment to pump water out, but we couldn't do that on Sunday.

"The rest of the village got it worse than us - the Yorebridge House hotel was quite badly flooded and is shut, they've had fire engines there.

"The Dales are still open for business. The water levels have dropped around 4ft and will be back to normal tomorrow. Our guests who left on Sunday all got out OK, although it took them a long time, and we cancelled our Sunday arrivals."

The five-star Yorebridge House is currently without power but hopes to re-open on Tuesday.