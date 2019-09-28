Yorkshire gastropub awarded four rosettes in latest AA Restaurant Guide

A Yorkshire pub run by a top chef has been awarded four prestigious rosettes by the AA.

The Angel at Hetton, near Skipton, has been upgraded in the AA Restaurant Guide 2020.

Welcome to Elder - the restaurant that's Halifax's only entry in the Good Food Guide 2020

Rosettes range from one to five, with four denoting an 'exemplary' dining experience. There are only 49 establishments in Britain that currently hold the accolade, and just 18 five-rosette restaurants.

The Angel is widely considered to be Britain's first gastropub. In 1983, the 15th-century former drovers' inn was taken over by Denis Watkins, who developed the concept of a quality restaurant with an extensive wine list within a pub environment.

His family continued to run the business after his death in 2004, and in 2018 it was announced that Michael Wignall, the former head chef at The Devonshire Arms on the Bolton Abbey estate, was returning to Yorkshire and had bought The Angel with his wife and two business partners.

Meet the owners of Yorkshire's friendliest pumpkin patch

His plans for the development of The Angel include refurbishing the old wine cave as a contemporary dining space called Cove.

Wignall has held Michelin stars while working in several kitchens around the country, and hopes to enter the Michelin Guide again when the improvement works in Hetton are complete in 2020.

The full list of the 70 Yorkshire restaurants in the Good Food Guide 2020

Yorkshire's AA rosette restaurants

The Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley - two

The Black Swan Hotel, Helmsley - three

Horto, Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate - three

The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds - four

The Star Inn, Harome - two

The Black Swan, Oldstead - four

The Box Tree, Ilkley - three

The Pipe and Glass Inn, South Dalton - two

The Frenchgate, Richmond - two

Middlethorpe Hall, York - two

The Devonshire Arms, Bolton Abbey - four

Yorebridge House, Leyburn - three

Joro, Sheffield - three

Middleton Lodge, Middleton Tyas - three

The Hare Inn, Scawton - three

The Grand Hotel, York - three

Marmadukes Town House Hotel, York - three