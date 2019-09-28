Yorkshire gastropub awarded four rosettes in latest AA Restaurant Guide

A Yorkshire pub run by a top chef has been awarded four prestigious rosettes by the AA.
The Angel at Hetton, near Skipton, has been upgraded in the AA Restaurant Guide 2020.
Welcome to Elder - the restaurant that's Halifax's only entry in the Good Food Guide 2020
Rosettes range from one to five, with four denoting an 'exemplary' dining experience. There are only 49 establishments in Britain that currently hold the accolade, and just 18 five-rosette restaurants.
The Angel is widely considered to be Britain's first gastropub. In 1983, the 15th-century former drovers' inn was taken over by Denis Watkins, who developed the concept of a quality restaurant with an extensive wine list within a pub environment.
His family continued to run the business after his death in 2004, and in 2018 it was announced that Michael Wignall, the former head chef at The Devonshire Arms on the Bolton Abbey estate, was returning to Yorkshire and had bought The Angel with his wife and two business partners.
Meet the owners of Yorkshire's friendliest pumpkin patch
His plans for the development of The Angel include refurbishing the old wine cave as a contemporary dining space called Cove.
Wignall has held Michelin stars while working in several kitchens around the country, and hopes to enter the Michelin Guide again when the improvement works in Hetton are complete in 2020.
The full list of the 70 Yorkshire restaurants in the Good Food Guide 2020
Yorkshire's AA rosette restaurants
The Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley - two
The Black Swan Hotel, Helmsley - three
Horto, Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate - three
The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds - four
The Star Inn, Harome - two
The Black Swan, Oldstead - four
The Box Tree, Ilkley - three
The Pipe and Glass Inn, South Dalton - two
The Frenchgate, Richmond - two
Middlethorpe Hall, York - two
The Devonshire Arms, Bolton Abbey - four
Yorebridge House, Leyburn - three
Joro, Sheffield - three
Middleton Lodge, Middleton Tyas - three
The Hare Inn, Scawton - three
The Grand Hotel, York - three
Marmadukes Town House Hotel, York - three