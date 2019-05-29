Yorkshire Lavender: The beautiful lavender farm and gardens that you can visit

Have your say

Yorkshire Lavender is a family-run farm near Malton where this fragrant plant is grown.

Visitors are welcome at the attraction, which is located on a 60-acre site in the Howardian Hills, near the village of Terrington. There's a cafe, gift shop and sculpture park.

Where is Yorkshire Lavender?

Three miles from Castle Howard - if arriving by road, leave the A64 at Malton and follow the signs for Welburn and Castle Howard.

When is it open?

Yorkshire Lavender is open seasonally from March 23 until September 29. The gardens, shop and plant nursery are open from 10am-5pm and the tearoom from 10am-4.30pm.

How much is admission?

This is an affordable day out - from May-August, entry to the gardens is £3.50 for adults, £3 for senior citizens and £2 for under 16s. From March-April and in September, admission to the gardens is free for all, and you can visit the plant nursery, shop and tearoom without charge all season.

What is there to do?

As well as the extensive lavender gardens, there's a plant nursery, sculpture trails, gift shop, play area, tearoom and a lavender maze. The shop sells a range of lavender oil beauty and wellbeing products.