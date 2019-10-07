Yorkshire's Michelin-starred restaurants for 2020 will be announced today

The Michelin Guide 2020 will confirm which Yorkshire establishments have been awarded its coveted stars today.

The esteemed guide's annual awards ceremony takes place in London at 4pm, with chefs and owners from the businesses included in the publication invited up on stage to receive their accolades.

Le Cochon Aveugle in York - its owner Josh Overington has adopted an anti-star stance, fearing it would put extra pressure on his staff

A restaurant can be awarded three, two or one stars, with three being the most prestigious. They can also have their stars revoked and be withdrawn from the guide.

Yorkshire currently has five one-star establishments; The Black Swan at Oldstead, The Star Inn at Harome, The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, The Yorke Arms at Ramsgill and The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds.

Last year, there was controversy when The Box Tree at Ilkley was removed from the 2019 edition of the guide. The restaurant is now up for sale and is unlikely to regain its star this year.

So, which are the local contenders which food industry commentators think could win a new star this year?

Could Tommy Banks receive a second star for his new York venture, Roots?

The Angel at Hetton has been tipped to feature in the guide - mainly because the country pub near Skipton was bought by Michael Wignall, a chef who has been awarded several Michelin stars at previous establishments, in 2018. This month it was announced that the gastropub had been upgraded to four rosettes by the AA Restaurant Guide. Wignall's refurbishment plans for The Angel include converting the former wine cave into a new contemporary dining space called The Cove. While he certainly has the pedigree and ambition for a star, 2020 might be slightly too soon for inclusion in the guide.

Roots in York is another contender. The small plates restaurant with a focus on seasonal produce is the second venture for The Black Swan at Oldstead's head chef Tommy Banks, who is just 30 and was Britain's youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013, aged 24. Roots has only been open for just over a year, so may be deemed too unproven to receive a star already, but Banks has certainly impressed Michelin's judges and writers in the past.

Another rising young star on the York culinary scene is chef Josh Overington, also 30, who worked under Michael O'Hare at The Blind Swine before taking on the lease himself and opening French bistro Le Cochon Aveugle. Overington says he considers his restaurant to be as good as any with a Michelin star, but has also adopted an anti-star stance, saying he would prefer to offer casual service and informal dining, and that a star would put added pressure on his kitchen team. He's also cynical about the current emphasis on local ingredients, readily admitting that he will source from further afield to get the best, although his charcuterie comes from his family farm. Overington has also opened a wine bar, Cave du Cochon, in York.

Maving waves in Sheffield is Joro, a small plates restaurant with a 'hyper-seasonal' tasting menu and Scandinavian and Japanese influences. Young chefs Luke French and Matt Bigland opened it in 2017 in a building constructed of old shipping containers in the trendy Kelham Island district. They're in the Waitrose-sponsored Good Food Guide 2020 and have numerous other accolades to their name, but have been handed a Bib Gourmand by Michelin for the past two years, suggesting they're not quite ready for the step up to the main guide.

The Star Inn at Harome's chef Andrew Pern already has a star for his gastropub, but he also runs two other ventures - contemporary riverside restaurant Star Inn the City in York's Museum Gardens and seafood brasserie Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby. Both have excellent reputations and Andrew's patronage, but Star Inn the City is only just getting back on its feet after a devastating fire in autumn 2018.