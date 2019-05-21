You can now watch classical concerts and eat canapes in Wentworth Woodhouse's state rooms

Wentworth Woodhouse is opening up its stunning Marble Saloon to classical orchestras this summer.

The Grade I-listed country house near Rotherham - famous for having a facade longer than Buckingham Palace's - is hosting three concerts in its 18th-century staterooms.

The Marble Saloon will host classical concerts

Guests can slip into a magical world of Georgian grandeur as they enjoy recitals of music and opera from the period.

Each ticket-holder receives canapes on arrival and there's also the option of staying for a three-course meal afterwards.

On June 27 and 29, pianist and conductor Janusz Piotrowicz will be giving a recital of Chopin's greatest works. He is currently artistic director of Ripon International Festival and has performed at leading concert venues all over the world.

On July 13, the Rotherham Symphony Orchestra will present a chamber concert featuring a performance from soprano Charlotte Kenny in the Marble Saloon.

On September 21, the season of music will conclude with a Georgian opera with stars Oliver Gerrish and Alexandra Kennedy.

All concerts run from 5.30pm onwards. Places must be booked in advance and are £70 for dining tickets and £25 without a meal.

Visit wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/event/calendar to book or contact Wentworth Woodhouse on 01226 351161.

What is Wentworth Woodhouse?

Built in the 1700s, Wentworth was once the largest private house in Europe. It's the ancestral seat of the Fitzwilliam family, whose wealth was vastly increased when coal mines on their land were exploited. It has hosted royal visits.

However, the family left the house after World War Two and it fell into disrepair, although parts of it were used by tenants including a teacher training college. It was then in private ownership for a considerable period of time, before being sold in 2017 to Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust after the last owner's death.

The charity runs public tours of the house, but are committed to restoring the building and opening up more areas of the site to visitors. Wentworth is a popular wedding venue and has also appeared in several TV period dramas, including Victoria and Gentleman Jack.