Doncaster’s England footballer Danny Rose says he ‘can’t wait to see the back’ of football because of the levels of racism within the game.

The Tottenham defender has spoken out after becoming frustrated at the lack of action taken against racist abuse by fans..

Danny Rose in action against Montenegro. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He was one of several players targeted with racist abuse during the recent Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro which has seen the country hit with a UEFA charge.

But Doncaster-born Rose, 28, does not expect a significant punishment to be handed out to Montenegro for the incident.

Tongue in cheek, the left-back said: "When countries get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London what do you expect?"

Rose, who was also abused while on England Under-21 duty in Serbia in 2012, says he will play on but has "had enough" of racism in the game.

"How I programme myself is that I think I've got five or six more years left in football, and I just can't wait to see the back of it," he added.

"Seeing how things are done in the game at the minute, you just have to get on with it.

"There is so much politics in football. I can't wait to see the back of it."

He added: "Gareth Southgate was a bit upset after the game because it was the first time he'd been involved in something like that. He didn't know what the right course of action was.”

"He said he was fully behind me if I wanted to walk off. I appreciate that, but I just wanted to get the three points and get out of there as quickly as possible.

"Obviously it is sad that I had to prepare for that, but when countries only get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London then what do you expect?

It is the latest incident in a series of racist incidents involving Rose and his family.

In 2012, following an under-21 game against Serbia the country’s FA was fined £65,000, with their under-21s having to play a game behind closed doors after he was subjected to racist abuse during a game.

Last summer, he revealed he had advised his family against travelling to the World Cup in Russia over fears that they would be subject to racism and also revealed that his mum had been subjected to racist abuse in Doncaster, which had caused him to suffer from depression.

Born in Doncaster in 1990, Rose started his professional career at Leeds United in 2006 and played for Watford, Peterborough United, Bristol City and Sunderland before establishing himself at Tottenham and earned his first senior England cap in a 3–2 victory against Germany in 2016.

Last year, he revealed he had been diagnosed with depression after his uncle killed himself and his mum Angela was subjected to a racist attack. He said: “She was very angry and upset about it, and then someone came to the house and nearly shot my brother in the face. It was a testing time.”