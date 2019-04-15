An ice cream firm is planning to return to Doncaster – sparking huge queues for its famous whippy trays.

Cleethorpes-based Harrison's Ices has become renowned across Yorkshire for the delicacy - which sees diners tucking into trays of whippy style ice cream topped with popular sweets and chocolates such as Snickers, Toblerone and Oreo.

Harrison's will be selling Whippy Trays in Doncaster again this summer. (Photo: Harrisons Ices).

On previous visits to the town, huge queues have built up from people wanting to get hold of one of the trays.

Dates and venues have yet to be confirmed for the firm’s spring and summer tour but on previous visits, demand has been huge, with massive queues building up to get one of the trays.

Details are set to be announced on the firm’s Facebook page.

The company was first started in 2014 selling a range of scooped ice cream and ice lollies from a van in Cleethorpes.

In 2017, it started selling the famous Whippy Trays which a spokesman said "went massive and fast."

"We now operate in near enough every town and city in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire selling Whippy Trays."

"We are really looking forward to serving you with the finest treat around. All made with quality, fresh ice cream. Come and give us a try!"