England v Switzerland: Jess Park and Lionesses out to create another golden Bramall Lane memory

Two and half years since that balmy summer’s evening in Sheffield when England’s Lionesses swept past Sweden on a tide of public goodwill to reach the final of the European Championship, Sarina Wiegman’s team make their return to Bramall Lane tonight.

That glorious summer of 2022 remains the gold standard for women’s football in this country, its long sought-after breakthrough moment.

The national team are back in Sheffield fine-tuning their preparations for the defence of their European title with a Tuesday night friendly against Switzerland, ranked 25 in the world but on the verge of their own once-in-a-generation opportunity with next summer’s European Championship headed their way.

Thoughts of that future summer, rather than momentous ones gone by, dominated the pre-match proceedings as a cold rain fell at Sheffield United’s Shirecliffe training ground on Monday morning.

Old and the new: England's Leah Williamson, left, their captain when they won the Euros in 2022, and Brough-born Jess Park, right, during a training session at Sheffield United's Academy on Monday. (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

As significant as that summer was, there is no place for nostalgia in the rapid evolution of women’s football, let alone sport itself.

Gone into retirement are local heroines like Rachel Daly, while Fran Kirby – a goalscorer in the 4-0 demolition of Sweden – misses her Bramall Lane return with a calf injury, and Chloe Kelly, the extra time matchwinner in the final against Germany, misses out with concussion.

In come a host of fresh new faces, at first inspired by the legendary Lionesses now looking to supplant them as Wiegman uses this last friendly before next summer’s Euros to try new players and new tactics.

“These friendlies have given us the opportunity to try out things, to play many players,” Weigman – who is also without Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone – told a packed press conference

Old guard: Rachel Daly and Ellen White of England celebrate following England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final win over Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“We still have seven months to go but we want to get as much information as possible and develop our style of play. At the end of this we want clarity, so now we want to try things out, we want everyone to compete at the highest level and players to compete with each other.”

Wiegman will rotate this evening with Leicester’s Ruby Mace and Manchester City’s Laura Blindkilde-Brown among those hoping for senior debuts. On the level above that is a Yorkshirewoman trying to establish herself in the starting XI by the time the Euros come around.

Jess Park, 23, was born in Brough and played for Hull City and York City in her youth before being prised across the Pennines to Manchester City seven years ago. Now a first-team regular at the Women’s Super League powerhouse, Park is hoping to earn her 13th cap at Bramall Lane to further cement her place among Wiegman’s attacking options.

Since scoring barely a minute into her England debut as a substitute in a win over Japan in November 2022, Park has not scored again but was a starter on Saturday when the Lionesses drew with the top-ranked USA in front of 78,000 fans at Wembley.

England's Jess Park during a press conference at the Randox Health Academy, Sheffield, ahead of England v Switzerland at Bramall Lane on Tuesday (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

“Massively grown over the last few years. I’ve learned a lot from playing at club level and from a lot more experiences internationally as well,” said Park.

“And off the pitch I’ve become more confident as well.”

As one of the first players to be introduced into the fold after the Euros triumph, Park is a bridge between the old guard and the new generation – all of which is competition she relishes.

“It’s nice to be around a lot of the younger girls I’ve been brought up with,” said Park. “They look to me to help them out now as well.

“I feel like I’m getting there, I’m getting comfortable in the environment with my team-mates. I do feel like I’m progressing.

“If there’s not competition then it’s never going to bring out the best in you as a player.”

Park’s mum and dad will be at the Lane tonight, a shorter journey than they are used to making when following their daughter’s career.

“It’s going to be really special playing here,” said Park. “I love being back here, it’s nice and familiar, so I’m going to really enjoy this one.

"It’s so important to have these games around the country, giving easier access for everybody.”

This is the third time since Covid that the Lionesses have played in South Yorkshire.

Three years ago almost to the week they put 20 goals past Latvia in a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup at Doncaster’s EcoPower Stadium, a night when Ellen White became England’s record goalscorer.

Then they put four past Sweden en route to Wembley on that never-to-be-forgotten scorcher, on and off the pitch, in the Euros.

A similar scoreline will be expected tonight, irrespective of the injuries and new faces.

“Switzerland drop deeper a little bit so we expect to have the ball a little more,” said Wiegman.

“Can we win the ball in moments a little higher up the pitch, can we play higher up the pitch?”