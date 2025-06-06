Middlesbrough youngster named alongside Yorkshire loanees in England Under-21 squad for Euros

Hayden Hackney has been named in England's squad for the defence of their European Under-21 Championship, along with a number of players who were on loan at Yorkshire clubs last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Middlesbrough midfielder has been named in a 23-man squad for the tournament in Solovakia.

He is joined by Sam Iling Jnr, who made 16 appearances on loan at Boro from Aston Villa in the second half of 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also named are goalkeepers James Beadle and Teddy Sharman-Lowe, on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers' respectively last season.

Leeds United youth products Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell are named, as is former Rotherham United loanee Brooke Norton Cuffy (now at Genoa), Liverpool's Tyler Morton, who was on loan at Hull City, and James McAtee, who had two loans at Sheffield United from Manchester City.

Cresswell and full international Harvey Elliott were in the squad which won the tournament two years ago.

England's opening game is against the Czech Republic on June 12 (8pm UK time), before facing Slovenia three days later (5pm). They complete the group phase against Germany on June 18 (8pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top two teams in each group go through to the quarter-finals.

SELECTED: Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney (Image: David Davies/PA Wire)

England's games will be shown live on Channel Four.