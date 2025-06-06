Middlesbrough youngster named alongside Yorkshire loanees in England Under-21 squad for Euros
The Middlesbrough midfielder has been named in a 23-man squad for the tournament in Solovakia.
He is joined by Sam Iling Jnr, who made 16 appearances on loan at Boro from Aston Villa in the second half of 2024-25.
Also named are goalkeepers James Beadle and Teddy Sharman-Lowe, on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers' respectively last season.
Leeds United youth products Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell are named, as is former Rotherham United loanee Brooke Norton Cuffy (now at Genoa), Liverpool's Tyler Morton, who was on loan at Hull City, and James McAtee, who had two loans at Sheffield United from Manchester City.
Cresswell and full international Harvey Elliott were in the squad which won the tournament two years ago.
England's opening game is against the Czech Republic on June 12 (8pm UK time), before facing Slovenia three days later (5pm). They complete the group phase against Germany on June 18 (8pm).
The top two teams in each group go through to the quarter-finals.
England's games will be shown live on Channel Four.
SQUAD: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City); Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool); Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (Bournemouth); Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).
