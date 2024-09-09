CHIEDOZIE OGBENE is consoling himself with the thought that the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fate was never likely to be decided by what they did against England.

Ireland launched the Heimir Hallgrimsson era with a dispiriting 2-0 League B2 defeat by their neighbours in the new head coach’s first game in charge on Saturday.

However, former Rotherham United striker Ogbene is convinced he and his team-mates will make a much better first of it when they face Greece, ranked 54th in the world as opposed to England’s lofty top-four billing, at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

The 27-year-old, bought by Ipswich Town for £8m from Luton Town last month, said: “I don’t want to be disrespectful, but I will look you in the eye and tell you that these guys England, losing in the Euro final, it was always going to be a difficult game regardless, but we also wanted to put in a good performance there.

“But the likes of Greece and Finland, without being disrespectful, those are the ones we want to battle against and pick up points from.

“Obviously yes, we wanted to pick up points against England and see what happens, but against Greece and Finland, we have to put pressure on ourselves to pick points up.

Ogbene, who scored 14 goals in 104 appearances for the Millers before being transferred to Luton in July 2023, said: “I would be naive to say we’re coming out and confidently saying we’re going to beat the likes of England.

"These guys go to the big competitions that we dream of going to regularly.