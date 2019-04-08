Leading Coronation Street TV star to join musical theatre performance in Yorkshire

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank – winner of ITV’s All Star Musicals – will join the cast of West End Proms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

West End Proms will be a breath-taking evening featuring songs from seven decades of musical theatre – including songs from such smash hit shows as Les Misérables, Phantom Of The Opera, The Greatest Showman, Rock Of Ages, Wicked, Sunset Boulevard and many more.

This sensational show comes to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday July 5. Tickets are on sale now via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Daniel Brocklebank’s spectacular appearance on last month’s ITV’s All Star Musicals – which saw him perform the song From Now On from The Greatest Showman – was hailed as “outstanding”. The actor blew the judges and TV viewers away with his beautiful rendition.

Daniel, who plays vicar Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street, said: “I absolutely love performing and I am so excited to make my first stage appearance with West End Proms. Winning All Star Musicals was a dream come true; I now can’t wait to sing live once again, on stage with this wonderful cast.”

Daniel joins a top cast of stars for West End Proms, including John Owen-Jones (Les Mis), Ben Forster (ITV’s Superstar), Rachel John and Jon Robyns (Hamilton), Jodie Steele and Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Lauren Samuels(BBC’s Over the Rainbow), and Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls).

West End Proms – which debuts at Greenwich Music Time on Thursday July 4th before heading to Scarborough Open Air Theatre the following night – is curated and presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “This is the first time we’re bringing West End Proms to London and Scarborough and it’s going to be an incredible evening. This is more than a concert; it’s a show worthy of the West End and Broadway. We’ve brought together some of the world’s most beautiful voices complete with a stunning live orchestra. It will be an extraordinary night.”

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, situated on Yorkshire’s beautiful east coast, is the UK’s largest, purpose-built, open-air concert arena. West End Proms is part of a stellar 2019 line-up at the venue which includes headline shows from Kylie, Cliff Richard, Madness, Years & Years, Hacienda Classical, Jess Glynne and Lewis Capaldi.

WEST END PROMS – FULL LINE UP:

Ben Forster (ITV Superstar / Phantom Of The Opera)

Daniel Brocklebank (ITV All Star Musicals)

Jamie Muscato (Heathers / Les Misérables)

Jodie Steele (Heathers / Wicked)

John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables / Phantom Of The Opera)

Jon Robyns (Hamilton / Miss Saigon)

Lauren Samuels (We Will Rock You / Bend It Like Beckham)

Marisha Wallace (Waitress / Dreamgirls)

Rachel John (Hamilton / The Bodyguard)