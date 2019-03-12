9 of the best free things to do with 5 - 10 year olds in the North of England

If you’re searching for fun activities to do with the little ones, but don’t want to break the bank doing so, then the North of England has a variety of options.

These are nine of the best free things to do in the North of England with children between the ages of five and 10.

Brockholes nature reserve, Preston

Located in Preston, Brockholes is a wetland and woodland nature reserve, home to rare bird species, with a floating visitor village. With an adventure play area, climbing forest and a zip wire, this reserve is free entry and has lots for the kids to do.

Visit: Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0A - brockholes.org/

Discovery Museum, Newcastle

The Discovery Museum is within walking distance of Newcastle city centre and offers plenty of activities for children. With interactive games, videos and educational material, this museum provides lots of fun for all the family.

Visit: Blandford Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 4JA - discoverymuseum.org.uk/

National Glass Centre, Sunderland

Located in Sunderland, the National Glass Centre showcases the area’s glass-making heritage. Here, you can learn about how glass is made, watch craftsmen making glassware, and take part in a range of fun children’s workshops and activities.

Visit: Liberty Way, Sunderland SR6 0GL - nationalglasscentre.com/

The Comedy Carpet and Tower Festival Headland, Blackpool

The Comedy Carpet can be found close to Blackpool Tower, so if you’re in the centre of Blackpool and want to visit something a little bit different with the kids then this is an intriguing place to go.

It’s one of the largest pieces of public art to ever be commissioned in the UK and celebrates some of Britain’s most well-known comedians and writers.

Visit: The Comedy Carpet, Tower Festival Headland, Promenade, FY1 1AP – comedycarpet.com

Penny Farm, Blackpool

Situated just a short distance from the centre of Blackpool, Penny Farm is a great place to enjoy some peace and quiet – and meet a few of the resident animals.

More than 60 horses live on the farm, and since the main stables area is indoors, your day out won’t be spoiled by any possible bad weather.

Visit: World Horse Welfare Penny Farm, Preston New Road, FY4 5JS – worldhorsewelfare.org/farm/penny-farm

Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds

The Royal Armouries Museum is home to thousand of items from the National Collection of Arms and Armour, so there’s plenty for all of the family to see - and it’s completely free to enter.

Visit: Armouries Dr, Leeds LS10 1LT - royalarmouries.org/

Woodhouse Moor Skatepark, Leeds

Woodhouse Moor Skatepark is split into three main sections and is completely free to enter. If you’re looking to do something fun over the holidays or even try something new, then this is a great place to go.

Visit: Woodhouse Ln, Leeds LS6 1SJ - leeds.gov.uk/leisure/parks-and-countryside/your-local-park

Science and Media Museum, Bradford

The National Science and Media Museum has over eight floors of free galleries to visit with constantly changing exhibits.

The museum has a variety of hands-on activities for kids, and there is a family friendly cafe and picnic area.

Visit: Pictureville, Bradford BD1 1NQ - scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/

The Hepworth, Wakefield

The Hepworth, named after Wakefield-born renowned artist Barbara Hepworth, is a family friendly art museum.

There’s multiple ‘explore and draw’ cabinets throughout the museum for kids to use and there’s also a family friendly cafe, picnic area and outdoor play area. The Hepworth also holds family art sessions, many of which are free.

Visit: Gallery Walk, Wakefield WF1 5AW - hepworthwakefield.org/