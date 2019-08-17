A new Clio Nicole would love

It is without doubt the most important car Renault has ever launched. Clio first appeared in 1990 and restored the brand’s fortunes after a difficult decade in the 1980s.

Papa and Nicole are largely credited with giving impetus to the model with some memorable television advertisements and the Clio went on to become the best-selling French car of all time.

Now with much joie de vivre here is the new Clio, the fifth generation model which aims to capture the excitement of the early versions.

Styling is key in an age when every car it seems offers some of the key features of which Clio boasts. The 9.3in touchscreen infotainment system, a multimedia platform and a raft of customisation options. Price is key and Clio starts at £14,295. It has more interior space and luggage capacity yet more compact exterior dimensions, yet is also lighter, stronger and safer.

It has LED headlamps standard across the range of four models, including new S Edition and RS Line models. There is a choice of three petrols and one diesel, with hybrid to come in 2020.

A Renault spokesman said: “Officially revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the fifth generation Clio features the latest technological innovations and iconic style that have marked out its ultra-successful predecessors over the past three decades.”

It has been completely redesigned inside and out and it introduces cutting edge driving assistance and infotainment systems to the supermini class. The all-new Clio also continues

Renault’s tradition for safety, having already been awarded a five-star EuroNCAP rating.

Not only is Clio more luxurious than before, it also offers greater customisation with two separate Colour Touch packs that add either red or orange inserts for the dashboard, doors and centre console.

Boot capacity has been increased to a best in class 391 litres, plus the cabin itself boasts a further 26 litres of storage. A double height floor simplifies loading, while the rear seats fold down to provide a flat floor. Even the optional premium BOSE audio system has been designed so that its subwoofer speaker does not encroach on boot volume. One guesses Nicole would love it.