All geared up for the Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally

It’s not often you have the opportunity to get up close and personal with millions of pounds’ worth of motoring thoroughbreds.

But this unique experience will be among the highlights of The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally when a fleet of supercars descends on the spectacular grounds of Harewood House.

The dazzling line-up of some of the world’s top motoring marques weighs in at a total value in excess of £2 million.

Among the 25-strong collection are a Porsche 996 Carrera 4s Convertible, an Aston Martin V12 Vantage S and a McLaren 720S which can reach speeds of more than 200mph.

The cars are all part of Leeds Supercar Meet, a drivers’ club which requires recommendation to join.

Organiser Jason Holman launched the club in 2010 with just four cars at its first event. The club now has more than 400 members.

“I started the club up on my own by handing flyers out on the cars I wanted to join,” said Mr Holman, who lives in Leeds. “I had to pound the streets. I was walking around every car park in Leeds for months.”

The celebrity tour manager fell in love with cars as he hosted Max Power Live, a car show at the NEC in Birmingham, for a number of years, progressing from modified cars to supercars as he got older.

This will be the first time the club has exhibited at The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally which will be held at Harewood House on Father’s Day (June 16).

“It’s going to be great fun,” said Mr Holman. “It should be a good day out. It’s nice when you see people who appreciate the cars for what they are. Kids love them. To see so many of these cars together is a rare opportunity.”

Mr Holman is looking forward to taking the McLaren 720S to the event.

“It’s fabulous to drive,” he said. “It’s like a rocket ship on wheels. It’s superbike fast on four wheels. It’s one of the best cars I have ever driven.”

Visitors to the popular show will be treated to a packed programme of entertainment, headlined by stunt motorcycle display team, Broke FMX. There will also be a funfair for children, petting farm and street food stands.

Readers can benefit from a 15 per cent discount when booking tickets to the show in advance.

To enter a classic car or for tickets please visit www.ypmotorshow.co.uk.

To book in your classic car by phone or for more information please call 0113 532 9440, Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.