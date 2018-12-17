All White on the night as Beatles’ White Album stuns at Sheffield O2 Academy show

The White Album, the one in a white cover. What a simple idea The Beatles had in 1968. It's a wonder no one thought of it before.

Playing this sprawling double LP from start to finish, with a group of enthusiastic and talented musicians, would be another a simple idea. It's a wonder no one thought of it before.

Thankfully, Sheffield Beatles Project have, after the success of their Sgt Pepper show last year. Again, a splendid time was guaranteed for all.

Jack Weston kicked things off with Back In The USSR and the Fab Four's most disparate collection of songs unfolded.

Strangely, it was the album's more obscure tunes that rose above; Piggies, Rocky Raccoon and Long, Long, Long all shone brightly.

Laura James did a delicate version of Julia and then rocked to Lennon's Everybody's Got Something To Hide Except For Me And My Monkey.

Conor Houston may be more Mick than John and Paul but he nailed the vocal outrage of Yer Blues.

For sheer audacity of performance, Revolution 9, a challenging non-song soundscape, brought the house down.

Of the 30 musicians on stage, most would not have had parents born when the White Album was released.

That fact demonstrates the enduring quality of the songs and a younger generation's willingness to embrace them.

And given The Beatles never performed any of the White Album live, it has taken Sheffield Beatles Project to bring the record to the stage.

"They're better than the bloody Beatles," one audience member was heard to proclaim on the way out.

Steady on, old boy.