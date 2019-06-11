The apartment in the former Terry's chocolate factory was all white before owner Sara added colour and character.

Apartment voted best in York is for sale

Award winning flat in The Residence, York, is for sale at £389,950 with Carter Jonas

Sara Newson's ground floor duplex home at The Residence in York is an award-winning property thanks to stunning makeover. Judges in a recent episode of BBC One’s Best House in Town gave Sara first prize in the apartment category.

Behind the doors of bespoke cabinets is storage space, a bar and a home office.

1. Bespoke cabinets

The apartment is fitted with smart home technology and more built-in cabinets provide storage and a place for the TV

2. Smart home

As Sara often works at home so she created this home office. She can close the doors on it when she has finished.

3. Home office

The second bedroom now has a mezzanine sleeping platform designed by Sara so her son could invite friends for sleepovers.

4. Clever use of space

