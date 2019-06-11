Apartment voted best in York is for sale

Sara Newson's ground floor duplex home at The Residence in York is an award-winning property thanks to stunning makeover. Judges in a recent episode of BBC One’s Best House in Town gave Sara first prize in the apartment category.
Award winning flat in The Residence, York, is for sale at £389,950 with Carter Jonas
