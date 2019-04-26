Art Deco delight for sale in Bridlington

Cragg Hill, Bridlington

Art Deco enthusiast and former editor of The Architects’ Journal Richard Wilcock knows a magnificent building when he sees one, which is why he decided to buy Cragg Hill in Bridlington.

When he and wife, Paulene, first stepped inside 19 years ago, the property looked sad and had been neglected but there was no doubting its impeccable architectural credentials thanks to an abundance of original period features.

Designed by leading architects Blackmoor Sykes, Cragg Hill was built in 1932 for a Mr Blackstone, the director of the Bridlington Steam Laundry.

The English seaside holiday was then in its heyday and revenue from washing laundry for the scores of hotels and guest houses in “Brid” was a lucrative venture.

Mr Blackstone certainly spent a lavish amount of money on the construction and furnishing of Cragg Hill and on the landscaping of its idyllic grounds.

No expense was spared, from the handmade bricks and decorative plasterwork to the extensive oak flooring and joiner. Mr Blackstone visited the 1932 Ideal Home Exhibition where he purchased some of the finest pieces on display most of which is still in situ today together with many of the original light fittings.

Mr and Mrs Wilcock bought the property from Mr Blackstone’s daughter.

He says: “We were looking for something on the coast when we saw this advertised in a newspaper as ‘wreck of the week’ It needed a lot of work but we love Art Deco and could see it was an amazing house.”

The couple, who bought the original furniture along with the house, have sensitively renovated the property and gardens.

Cragg Hill has a lobby with a cloakroom, a hallway, drawing/music room, a sunroom, dining room, breakfast kitchen with Aga, a pantry, boiler room, wood stores, five large bedrooms, including a master suite, and two bathrooms.

Outside, there is a double garage with workshop and garden store plus driveway parking, gardens and grounds.

There is also an opportunity to purchase half an acre of extra garden, including woodland, with potential for development, subject to planning.

Mr and Mrs Wilcock are selling to downsize but hope to sell the historic home to someone who appreciates Cragg Hill’s architecture and interior design as much as they do.

