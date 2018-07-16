Best man or bridesmaid? Here's what you can expect to pay for your role in a wedding

Weddings may be a joyous occasion full of romance and celebration, but the big day can rack up some hefty costs - especially if you're part of the wedding party.

Although being invited to be a part of the bride and groom's special day may be an honour, it can become quite stressful in terms of money, with many having to spend much more than they might expect.

The parents of the bride will spend the most for the wedding, amounting to an average of 2,754

Wedding costs

The parents of the bride and groom will typically pay out the most amount of money for a wedding, according to new research.

The research, conducted by short term loan provider Wonga, revealed that the parents of the bride will pay out the biggest costs for their daughter's wedding, forking out up to 113 per cent more than the parents of the groom.

But while the parents of the happy couple will generally have the highest spend, the tradition of the bride's parents paying for the entirety of the wedding may be one that is dying out, as findings show significant costs for other wedding attendees.

Aside from the parents of the couple, the best man will typically spend the most money in the wedding run up

Who is paying the most?

The parents of the bride will spend an average of £2,754 for the wedding - a huge £1,462 more than the parents of the groom.

But aside from the parents of the bride and groom, the best man will typically spend the most money in the run up to the big day.

Factoring in costs for the wedding gift, wedding outfit, travel, hotel, drinks, meals and the stag party, taking on the role of the best man can result in a whopping average spend of £1,027.

Bridesmaids will also pay out large sums ahead of the wedding, with the majority spent on grooming.

Hair styling, professional make-up and nails will cost an average of £100 per bridesmaid.

Total wedding spending:

1. Parents of the bride - £2,754.52

2. Parents of the groom - £1,292.53

3. Best man -£1,027.57

4. Bridesmaids - £737.67

5. Ushers - £623.39

6. Maid of honour - £426.70

7. Guests - £296.59

Unexpected costs

The biggest difference in spending between wedding attendees was found to be a result of unexpected costs.

Factors such as clothing alterations, venues dressing, pre-wedding party attire and last minute, or forgotten items, all contributed to climbing costs.

Other significant differences in spending include the hen do and stag party, with hens spending an average of £193.44 per person, in comparison to only £41.65 spent by stags.

Research also revealed attendees expected the bride and groom to assist with costs of the usher's suits, wedding dresses, and wedding hair and make-up of the bridal party.

But when it comes to planning ahead financially and saving money, the maid of honour was found to be the most thrifty, with 81 per cent saying they budgeted for the wedding costs.

Parents of the bride and groom, and the best men, were also found to be well prepared for the costs, with the majority stating they had a pot of money set aside in anticipation of the big day.

The bridesmaids, ushers and guests, meanwhile, said they didn't budget for the wedding.