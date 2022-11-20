This is not in all honesty the best time to create a new motoring brand.

The Genesis GV60. It is available in more subdued colours

The country is in crisis, heating bills are going through the roof and our history is littered with past failures from Daewoo to Infiniti, Rover to Lada.

All came and conquered for a while but eventually fell by the wayside, thanks to various reasons from changing tastes to wobbles in the boardroom.

But Genesis is different. It has the nous of Hyundai behind it, which itself went from nought to established in double quick time.

The Genesis GV60 SUV

So, what are the chances of still Genesis existing in a decade from now? Pretty strong, I’d say. And after a driving day at the wheel of various models. I’m even more confident.

These cars are different enough to be distinctive, yet not radical enough to scare folk who might otherwise drive a BMW, Mercedes-Benz or Audi. The German trio is essentially the target, plus Jaguar, Lexus, Land Rover and others.

And while the Germans have undoubtedly done well in recent years, perhaps they have lost a little sparkle in the process. So if you want something a little unusual, but which has cachet and quality, Genesis may tick the boxes.

So, what do you know about Genesis? From my unofficial vox pop among friends and colleagues, it’s largely an unknown quantity.

Here’s a potted history. Hyundai decided to launch Genesis in 2015 and it quickly became established, especially in the United States.

In the UK, Genesis don’t bother with dealerships. Instead, you will deal with a Genesis personal assistant who will arrange a test drive from your home or office. Servicing will also involve it being collected and a courtesy car being left in its place.

That’s the modern internet way. Sounds expensive to me but there again, establishing a network of dealerships is costly.

The range is interesting: GV60 crossover; GV70 SUV; G80 saloon; G70 saloon and G70 shooting brake (estate). All manage to straddle the flashy-but-not-too-flashy line. Genesis cars are a masterclass in being different enough while still being mainstream.

My favourite Genesi, if that’s the right word, are the crossovers so tested here is the GV60.

It is its first bespoke electric vehicle. It uses Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform.

That means it will have the same underpinnings as the highly praised Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, but where those cars have quite dramatic futuristic styling, the GV60 looks a little more restrained.

OK, the lime green paint colour hints at a daringness but essentially it’s a smart but simple design and importantly it has a long range – 321 miles.

Genesis says the GV60 is the next step in evolving its naming structure, where lower numbers will be more ‘athletic’ and higher numbers focus on a more premium, relaxing experience. This model will therefore sit below the GV70 and GV80 in the line-up as the most driver-focused car from the firm yet.

GV60 takes design elements from the firm’s existing cars but adapts them for an electric vehicle. The huge grille that typically dominates Genesis front ends has been widened and placed lower in the front grille because electric vehicles don’t have the same cooling requirements as internal combustion engines.

The quad lamp design remains, while the bonnet has a ‘clamshell’ design that includes the front fenders. From the side profile there is a clear coupe-like swoop to the rear of the roof with a sporty spoiler.

Jump inside and there’s a pair of ‘floating’ displays that stretch from behind the wheel to the centre of the dashboard, which include the digital instrument binnacle and infotainment screen. Small displays in the doors show the digital wing mirrors, and between the passengers sits a drive gear selector called a ‘Crystal Sphere’, which hides away when not needed. It will be a talking point.

A smart alternative to its ubiquitous rivals? You bet.

Meanwhile Genesis has unveiled its new X Convertible concept as another look at the firm’s future.

Joining the 2021 X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concept, the new X Convertible has space for four people. It uses a folding hardtop roof that incorporates glass panels above the front occupants, which means that even when the roof is closed, passengers can have a view of the sky.

The X Convertible incorporates many of the Genesis trademark design touches, such as the LED quad lights, which appear to flow into the front grille. However, that front grille isn’t used for cooling, with this taken care of by smaller openings lower down on the front of the car.

At the rear, there’s an integrated spoiler with horizontal lights that are similar to those found on the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe. The exterior is finished in a shade called ‘White Crane’, while the alloy wheels feature Genesis’ G-Matrix design which incorporates aero dish concave sections that help to improve airflow.

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, said: “With the Genesis X Convertible, we have built upon the stunning success X Concept and X Speedium Coupe to further propel the brand’s mission to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance.”

Inside, the main colour used is called ‘Giwa Navy’, which takes its name from the roof tiles used on South Korean houses. Much of the cabin is trimmed in recycled wool fabric, too, while a contrast orange colour is used for a lot of the stitching.

Genesis has yet to confirm whether the X Convertible will enter production, though it has said that it gives another ‘glimpse’ at the future of the brand.

Genesis GV60

Price: £56,865

Motor: A 229ps electric motor

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: automatic

Performance: Top speed 115mph and 0 to 60mph in 7.8 seconds

Range: 321 miles