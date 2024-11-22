It is one of 11m vehicle which have been built at the north-east factory since it opened in the 1980s and while it can’t quite claim to be the best-selling British car, it comes close.

Actually, its bigger sibling, Qashqai, holds that title but Juke is not far behind.

The factory now builds Qashqai, Leaf and the Juke, a model first launched in 2010. Its sculpted body made Juke one of the most familiar models on the road.

Not everyone approves. I have a friend who says it looks like it has rolled down a hill. Harsh, perhaps, but I can see his point. I prefer to regard it as a creatively-styled car.

Early models were good but not without fault. They had smaller boots than expected and the quirky gearing caused the engine to sound inexplicably loud, especially on motorways. Thankfully, both these shortcomings have been dealt with and today’s car is admirable, even sporty.

It is also expensive: the test model is over £30,000 which takes the breath away but then it is highly equipped with features which at one time would only have been seen on luxury models.

I’m thinking of the road sign recognition camera, the high beam assist which prevents you dazzling oncomers, the wireless phone charging set-up and the emergency braking system – each a masterful addition. It also has an intelligent key which locks the car as you walk away and opens it as you return.

The styling is cool too. It looks less like a car which has taken a tumble and more like the premium model which the price tag suggests. It is also easy to customise and comes in some dashing colours. Yellow, for example. Now, few cars look good in yellow and this isn’t one of them. I prefer the classier Magnetic Blue which the test car came in.

It sells well. In September just over 6,000 models found new owners which placed it eighth in the car sales league just behind Kia Sportage on 7,482.

Juke feels a little sporty too, which is amazing considering the compact three-cylinder engine. You might expect an engine with a cylinder missing to be harsh but this is as smooth as they come.

When slowing down, the electric motor will act as a generator and capture kinetic energy, turning it into electricity to be stored in the hybrid propulsion battery.

The advanced Regenerative Cooperative Brake function blends regenerative braking and traditional friction braking to achieve a natural pedal feeling and efficient energy recovery. The driver will be unaware of the adjustments between the two systems, ensuring the feedback through the brake pedal remains constant and intuitive.

Inside the cabin, the right-hand of the two dials shows speed and the left-hand dial shows a power gauge, with the needle moving between "charge", when energy regeneration is taking place, through "eco" when propulsion is electric and "power" when the internal combustion engine and electric motor combine. Within the lower portion of the left-hand dial, there's a gauge showing the battery's state of charge. It is smart, simple and easy to read.

The latest-generation Sunderland-built Juke debuted in 2019, boasting more space, style and technology than its predecessor. It remains one of the most popular cars in its segment, although from its launch was only been offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

But as part of Nissan’s growing electrified line-up, the manufacturer is introducing a new Hybrid model, which will be sold alongside the existing petrol option. Using a similar setup to that found in alliance partner Renault’s models, it pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and small battery.

Based on the N-Connecta model, this version comes with 19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, tinted headlights and a gloss-black roof. There’s special detailing on the roof and mirrors, too, while inside the car gets grey synthetic leather seats with grey stitching.

Nissan says the powertrain on the test Hybrid provides a power output that’s 25 per cent higher than the current petrol unit, with fuel consumption down 40 per cent in the urban cycle and 20 per cent on the combined.

The gearbox has four gears for the internal combustion engine and two when running on electric only. An algorithm constantly adapts to manage shift points, battery regeneration and engine/motor usage to offer a combination of performance and efficiency.

An ‘intelligent drive system’ is designed to spend as much time in EV mode as possible, with Nissan saying it has achieved around 80 per cent of EV-only driving in urban areas without engaging the engine.

Much like the firm’s Leaf EV, the Juke hybrid has an ‘e-Pedal’ mode, which allows it to be driven using just one pedal. This increases the amount of regenerative braking so the driver doesn’t have to press the brake in typical driving scenarios.

There are also a few exterior changes to signify this as the hybrid model, as well as tweaks that make it more aerodynamically efficient. These include a grille with a smaller opening, tweaked lower bumper and a radiator grille shutter.

Juke is popular brand new but it also does well on the second hand market.

It was named ‘Used Small Car of the Year’ by respected motor trade title Car Dealer Magazine.

The accolade was given at the 2023 Used Car Awards, organised by the magazine.

Juke won praise for its eye-catching, individual styling, great levels of technology plus generous cargo space and roomy interior. Judges also highlighted its versatility, comfort and safety, making it a go-to option for thousands of used car dealers and buyers across the UK.

Nissan Juke N-Connecta

Price: £30,240 including the two-tone blue paint which cost an extra £1,145

Engine: a 1,598cc engine and an electric motor with a combined 143ps of power

Performance: Top speed 103mph and 0 to 60mph in 10.1 seconds

Costs: 58.5mpg average

Emissions: 109g/km

Warranty: Three years, 60,000 miles