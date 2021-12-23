Best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime - including classics like Love Actually

Whether you like romantic comedies, pure comedies or family-friendly movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix and Amazon Prime this year.
Here is a list of Christmas movies on Netflix:
1. Love Actually
2. Nativity!
3. Nativity 2: Danger In The Manger
4. Deck The Halls
5. Jack Frost
6. Santa Girl
7. Christmas Break-In
8. Christmas With A View
9. Click and Collect
10. Just Friends
11. Christmas Land
12. A New York Christmas Wedding
13. Bad Santa 2
14. Krampus
15. Father Christmas Is Back
16. Mean Girls
17. Black Christmas
18. Till Death
Netflix Originals
1. Single All The Way
2. A California Christmas
3. A California Christmas: City Lights
4. The Christmas Chronicles
5. The Christmas Chronicles 2
6. Let It Snow
7. Home for Christmas
8. The Holiday Calendar
9. Klaus
10. Operation Christmas Drop
11. Christmas Inheritance
12. The Princess Switch
13. The Princess Switch: Switched Again
14. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star
15. Merry Happy Whatever
16. A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
17. Father Christmas Is Back
18. Christmas Wedding Planner
19. Holiday in the Wild
20. A Christmas Prince
21. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
22. Holiday Rush
23. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
24. Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
25. Happy Holidays from Madagascar
26.A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
27. Over Christmas
28. Holidate
29. Christmas Flow
You can watch the following festive movies on Amazon Prime for free provided you have an account.
1. Christmas with the Kranks
This movie has a rating of four and a half stars with 3,071 reviews.
2. Christmas At Pemberley Manor
It has a rating of five stars with 815 reviews.
3. Office Christmas Party
This film has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,956 reviews.
4. Christmas with the Coopers
It has a rating of three and a half stars with 922 reviews.
6. Just in Time for Christmas
The movie has a rating of four stars with 268 reviews.
7. One Christmas Eve
This film has a rating of four and a half stars with 520 reviews.
8. A Very Merry Mix-Up
This movie has five stars with 1,232 reviews
9. The Star
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 941 reviews.
10. The Man Who Invented Christmas
It has four and a half stars with 3,908 reviews.
11. Sleepless In Seattle
This classic has four and a half stars with 3,332 reviews.
12. Deck The Halls
The movie has four and a half stars on Amazon Prime with 461 reviews.
13. Saving Santa
This movie has four and a half stars with 329 reviews.
14. Love Actually
This Christmas classic has five stars with 7,355 reviews.
15. The Night Before
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,257 reviews.
16. The Holiday
Another Christmas classic: this one has a rating of four and a half stars with 5,280 reviews.
17. All three installments of Nativity!
The three films have a four and a half star rating.
18. This Christmas Eve
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 2,395 reviews.
19. Bad Santa 2
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,357 reviews.
20. Bad Moms - A Bad Moms Christmas
This comedy has a rating of four and a half stars with 3,313 reviews.
21. When Harry Met Sally
This movie is autumnal, not necessarily a Christmas movie, but it is a seasonal favourite as it has a rating of four and a stars with 2,139 reviews.
22. Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,099 reviews.
23. My Christmas Dream
This movie has a rating of five stars with 751 reviews.
24. Sing
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 18,248 reviews.
25. The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas
It has a rating of four and a half stars with 396 reviews.
26. A Christmas Visitor
The movie has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,033 reviews.