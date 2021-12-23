Best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime - including classics like Love Actually

There are a variety of Christmas movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime this year.

Whether you like romantic comedies, pure comedies or family-friendly movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix and Amazon Prime this year.

Here is a list of Christmas movies on Netflix:

1. Love Actually

2. Nativity!

3. Nativity 2: Danger In The Manger

4. Deck The Halls

5. Jack Frost

6. Santa Girl

7. Christmas Break-In

8. Christmas With A View

9. Click and Collect

10. Just Friends

11. Christmas Land

12. A New York Christmas Wedding

13. Bad Santa 2

14. Krampus

15. Father Christmas Is Back

16. Mean Girls

17. Black Christmas

18. Till Death

Netflix Originals

1. Single All The Way

2. A California Christmas

3. A California Christmas: City Lights

4. The Christmas Chronicles

5. The Christmas Chronicles 2

6. Let It Snow

7. Home for Christmas

8. The Holiday Calendar

9. Klaus

10. Operation Christmas Drop

11. Christmas Inheritance

12. The Princess Switch

13. The Princess Switch: Switched Again

14. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star

15. Merry Happy Whatever

16. A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

17. Father Christmas Is Back

18. Christmas Wedding Planner

19. Holiday in the Wild

20. A Christmas Prince

21. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

22. Holiday Rush

23. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

24. Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

25. Happy Holidays from Madagascar

26.A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

27. Over Christmas

28. Holidate

29. Christmas Flow

You can watch the following festive movies on Amazon Prime for free provided you have an account.

1. Christmas with the Kranks

This movie has a rating of four and a half stars with 3,071 reviews.

2. Christmas At Pemberley Manor

It has a rating of five stars with 815 reviews.

3. Office Christmas Party

This film has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,956 reviews.

4. Christmas with the Coopers

It has a rating of three and a half stars with 922 reviews.

6. Just in Time for Christmas

The movie has a rating of four stars with 268 reviews.

7. One Christmas Eve

This film has a rating of four and a half stars with 520 reviews.

8. A Very Merry Mix-Up

This movie has five stars with 1,232 reviews

9. The Star

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 941 reviews.

10. The Man Who Invented Christmas

It has four and a half stars with 3,908 reviews.

11. Sleepless In Seattle

This classic has four and a half stars with 3,332 reviews.

12. Deck The Halls

The movie has four and a half stars on Amazon Prime with 461 reviews.

13. Saving Santa

This movie has four and a half stars with 329 reviews.

14. Love Actually

This Christmas classic has five stars with 7,355 reviews.

15. The Night Before

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,257 reviews.

16. The Holiday

Another Christmas classic: this one has a rating of four and a half stars with 5,280 reviews.

17. All three installments of Nativity!

The three films have a four and a half star rating.

18. This Christmas Eve

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 2,395 reviews.

19. Bad Santa 2

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,357 reviews.

20. Bad Moms - A Bad Moms Christmas

This comedy has a rating of four and a half stars with 3,313 reviews.

21. When Harry Met Sally

This movie is autumnal, not necessarily a Christmas movie, but it is a seasonal favourite as it has a rating of four and a stars with 2,139 reviews.

22. Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,099 reviews.

23. My Christmas Dream

This movie has a rating of five stars with 751 reviews.

24. Sing

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 18,248 reviews.

25. The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 396 reviews.

26. A Christmas Visitor