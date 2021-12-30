As always, people plan to see in the new year in style and surrounded by their loved ones, family and friends.

What better way to celebrate the big event than in the form of a disco, lavish meal, firework display or a Michael Bublé tribute band?

We have compiled a list of fun activities and events in Yorkshire celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The Bridge Hotel & Spa, Wetherby

The hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve Carvery and Disco event on December 31 from 7.30pm to 1am.

You will get a glass of buck’s fizz on arrival with a specially curated menu selection of starters, mains and desserts.

The hotel is also hosting a gala dinner dance for New Year’s Eve.

You can book a table by calling the hotel directly on: 01937 580115.

The Viper Rooms, Harrogate

The club will be holding a roaring 20s party on December 31, starting at 10pm.

The Gatsby-themed night will include glamour, cocktails, showgirls, live entertainment and a confetti countdown into the new year.

You can buy a ‘Final Release’ ticket for £10 or a VIP Entry for £40 which includes a booth and champagne on arrival.

Find out more about the event and tickets on The Viper Rooms website.

The Engine Shed, Wetherby

This venue’s event Wow That’s What We Call NYE will be held in The Engine Shed and will run from 7.30am to 2am.

Fancy dress is encouraged and there will be a DJ playing the best tunes from the past decades.

Entry tickets cost £15 each and hot snacks are included.

You can find out about how to buy tickets on The Engine Shed website.

The George Country Inn, Ripon

The New Year’s Eve event will start from 5pm; the dining service will be available from 5pm to 8.30pm, whereas the bar will be open from 5pm until Late.

You can book a table reservation on The George Country Inn website.

The Warehouse, Leeds

The event will be held from 9pm on New Year’s Eve at The Warehouse.

There will be drinks, music and fun with three rooms for different music genres.

You can book tickets online on The Warehouse website.

Casa Brighouse, Huddersfield

The New Year’s Eve 2021 party will begin at 12pm; the restaurant will be open until 10pm while the bar will be open until Late.

The night will include a formal dress code, drinks on arrival, a three course meal, a Michael Bublé Tribute, a live band, DJ until Late and midnight toast drinks to celebrate the new year.