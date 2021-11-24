These are the restaurants that will be serving Christmas Dinner. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

After endless Christmases spent in the kitchen cooking for family and friends, it can be a refreshing change to head out for a festive dinner.

If you’re considering letting a professional cook Christmas dinner for you this year, consider these Yorkshire restaurants and pubs that are offering a Christmas dinner or lunch.

Grantley Hall, Ripon

The staff at Grantley Hall are hosting a festive traditional Christmas lunch in the Bar and Restaurant EightyEight.

The Christmas package costs £150 per person for adults, £80 per child (between the ages of six and 14) and £25 per child (between the ages of two and five).

Grantley Hall’s Christmas Day package includes champagne and canapes on arrival, a five-course Christmas lunch including tea, coffee and petit fours, still and sparkling mineral water and a magical Grantley Hall Christmas gift.

To make a booking, visit the Grantley Hall website.

The Traddock, Settle

The Traddock will be hosting a festive extravaganza - the Christmas lunch will be served from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

It costs £85 per person.

For information about how to book, visit The Traddock website.

The Principal, York

The Principal will be serving delicious food, fine wines and festive entertainment on Christmas Day.

It costs £73 per adult and £36.50 per child under the age of 12.

For information on how to book, visit The Principal website.

Weetwood Hall, Leeds

Enjoy a four-course Christmas Day lunch at Weetwood Hall.

The time slots are 12.15pm and 2.15pm.

Visit the Weetwood Hall website to find out how to book.

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

The family-run farm will produce the finest quality Christmas lunch with several dining options including its daytime menu, afternoon tea and evening supper club dates.

To book, visit the Cannon Hall Farm website.

Browns, Leeds

Browns will host a special festive evening complete with an extravagant meal and Christmas decorations.

It will take place on Christmas Day as well as Boxing Day. Guests are required to pay a £10 deposit per person for all festive menu and Boxing Day bookings, a £45 per person deposit for all Christmas Day bookings and a £20 per person deposit for New Year’s Eve bookings.

Visit Browns Leeds website to book.

Rudding Park, Harrogate

Rudding Park will be hosting a Christmas Day lunch with all the bells and whistles, including carols by Candlelight in Rudding Park chapel.

For more information about how to book and prices, visit the Rudding Park website.

The View, The Coniston Hotel

A Christmas Day feast awaits diners at The View which has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.