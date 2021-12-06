Sewerby Hall's light show
And the team behind the event have revealed all 12,000 tickets have already been sold. Take a look at our photo gallery and see what it's all about. (All pictures by Bruce Rollinson)
The grounds of the stately home, near Bridlington, have been transformed for the special trail, which opened on Friday An enchanted woodland has been created featuring lights and sounds after the Snow Queen has cast her spell on woods. Visitors will be invited to join the Sewerby polar explorer on a trip through the woods The visitors will travel into an illuminated tunnel and embark on a quest into the Snow Queen’s domain. Each performance ends with a lighting display set to music. There will be a chance to take part in activities such as wand making with Moonlight, the enchanted moth Children can also learn spells and even meet the Snow Queen herself. Visitors will also be able to go into the Grade I-listed house to see the Christmas decorations and trees, to sample a range of local craft stalls, a bar, and enjoy vintage fairground rides. The Sewerby Hall Winter Woodland is open until December 23.