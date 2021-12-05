It can't be very dry if it's not cooked perfectly - but one Yorkshire butcher has revealed his top tips for cooking the bird.

Noel Bramall, who works for Eat Great Meat, has revealed a number of tips that will help keep your turkey nice and moist.

East Great Meat, which is based near Wentworth Castle in between Barnsley and Tankersley, not only provides meat from their shop, but also delivers around the UK. The firm has also previously won a Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Award.

One of his top tips is to put a tray in the bottom of the oven filled with water. It will capture the juices which drip from the turkey, and then create a steam effect which will retain more moisture in the meat.

Noel said: "To cook your turkey evenly, take it out of the fridge an hour before roasting. Ideally, you want the turkey to reach room temperature before it goes into the oven. If it’s only taken out of the fridge a few minutes before, the outside will start to warm, while the internal temperature is much colder - leading to overcooked white meat and an undercooked centre.

“When you’re cooking the turkey, make sure your oven door stays shut. Keep that moisture and heat in to prevent dry, undercooked turkey.

“Cover the bird with tinfoil until an hour is left of cooking time. This retains moisture and ensures more even cooking. Then, take the tinfoil off to brown the top. You can put tinfoil back on the tips of the wings if these are browning more quickly than the rest of the turkey.

“You’ll know the turkey is cooked when the juices run clear or a temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius is measured at the thickest part, between the thigh and breast, for two minutes minimum.

“I’d recommend buying a meat thermometer. You can guarantee the internal temperature of the turkey is spot on, saving any surprises, and you’ll end up using one when cooking much more than you may think.

“Turkeys should also be rested for much longer than many people realise. Leave the turkey for at least 45 minutes before carving. This lets the meat rest, and gives the juices time to be reabsorbed, enhancing the flavour - and you’ll have plenty of time to make the gravy and finish cooking any vegetables, Yorkshire puddings, and roast potatoes.

“Loosely cover the turkey with foil and heat the plates if you’re concerned the turkey may cool down while resting.

“For an extra-special Christmas dinner, I’d recommend going for a fresh and free-range purchase. Frozen turkeys do deteriorate in the freezer over time, and can lead to a rubbery, dry texture.