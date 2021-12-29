This time of year, the turkey has been eaten, the presents have been opened and used and the tree will soon be taken back up to the attic. With the food being devoured, it’s time to shop again.
Opening hours for supermarkets differ during the festive holiday season, so below is a list of all major chains in Yorkshire.
Sainsbury’s, Harrogate
This branch has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,638 reviews.
The address is: Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG2 8QZ.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
8am to 8pm
Tesco Superstore, Pontefract
It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 115 reviews.
The address is: 12 Commarket, Pontefract, WF8 1BJ.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
Closed
Asda Pudsey Supercentre
This branch has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 465 reviews.
The address is: Owlcotes Shopping Centre, Stanningley, Pudsey, LS28 6AR.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
10am to 5pm
Sainsbury’s, Tadcaster
This supermarket has a rating of four stars on Google with 545 reviews.
The address is: Mill Lane, Tadcaster, LS24 8EU.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
9am to 7pm
Morrisons, Harrogate
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,370 reviews.
The address is: Plumpton Park, Harrogate, HG2 7LD.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 6pm
New Year’s Day
9am to 6pm
Sainsbury’s, Wakefield
The supermarket has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 2,237 reviews.
The address is: 50 Ings Road, Wakefield, WF1 1RS.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
8am to 8pm
Tesco Superstore, Skipton
It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 187 reviews.
The address is: Craven Street, Skipton, BD23 2AG.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
6am to 7pm
New Year's Day
8am to 6pm
Asda Harrogate Superstore
This store has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 310 reviews.
The address is: Bower Road, Harrogate, HG1 5DE.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
10am to 5pm
Tesco Superstore, Leeds
It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 357 reviews.
The address is: 361 Roundhay Road, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 4BU.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
8am to 6pm
Tesco Extra, York
It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 334 reviews.
The address is: Clifton Moor Centre, Stirling Road, York, YO30 4XZ.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
8am to 6pm
Asda York Superstore
The supermarket has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 370 reviews.
The address is: Jockey Lane, Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York, YO32 9LF.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
10am to 5pm
Morrisons, Halifax
This branch has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,821 reviews.
The address is: 4 Jubilee Way, Elland, Halifax, HX5 9DT.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 6pm
New Year’s Day
9am to 6pm
Sainsbury’s, Northallerton
This supermarket has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 789 reviews.
The address is: High Street, Northallerton, DL7 8EA.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
8am to 8pm
ALDI, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 496 reviews.
The address is: Kirk Lane, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7LX.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 6pm
New Year’s Day
Closed
Morrisons, Scarborough
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 2,277 reviews.
The address is: Market Lane, Eastfield, Scarborough, YO11 3YN.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 6pm
New Year’s Day
9am to 6pm
Sainsbury’s, Leeds
The supermarket has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,229 reviews.
The address is: 22-26 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8EQ.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
9am to 7pm
Tesco Superstore, Scarborough
It has a rating of four stars on Google with 213 reviews.
The address is: Westwood, Scarborough, YO11 2PN.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
6am to 7pm
New Year’s Day
Closed
Iceland Foods, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 648 reviews.
The address is: Unit A, York Road Centre, Torre Lane, Leeds, LS9 6TN.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
9am to 5pm
New Year’s Day
9am to 6pm
Booths, Ilkley
This supermarket has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,205 reviews.
The address is: Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8EE.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
7am to 6pm
New Year’s Day
9am to 6pm
Iceland Foods, York
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 307 reviews.
The address is: Unit 4, Clifton Moor Centre, Stirling Road, York, YO30 4WZ.
Opening hours:
New Year’s Eve
9am to 5pm
New Year’s Day
9am to 6pm