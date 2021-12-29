Sainsbury's, Harrogate. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

This time of year, the turkey has been eaten, the presents have been opened and used and the tree will soon be taken back up to the attic. With the food being devoured, it’s time to shop again.

Opening hours for supermarkets differ during the festive holiday season, so below is a list of all major chains in Yorkshire.

Sainsbury’s, Harrogate

This branch has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,638 reviews.

The address is: Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG2 8QZ.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

8am to 8pm

Tesco Superstore, Pontefract

It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 115 reviews.

The address is: 12 Commarket, Pontefract, WF8 1BJ.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

Closed

Asda Pudsey Supercentre

This branch has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 465 reviews.

The address is: Owlcotes Shopping Centre, Stanningley, Pudsey, LS28 6AR.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

10am to 5pm

Sainsbury’s, Tadcaster

This supermarket has a rating of four stars on Google with 545 reviews.

The address is: Mill Lane, Tadcaster, LS24 8EU.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

9am to 7pm

Morrisons, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,370 reviews.

The address is: Plumpton Park, Harrogate, HG2 7LD.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day

9am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s, Wakefield

The supermarket has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 2,237 reviews.

The address is: 50 Ings Road, Wakefield, WF1 1RS.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

8am to 8pm

Tesco Superstore, Skipton

It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 187 reviews.

The address is: Craven Street, Skipton, BD23 2AG.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

6am to 7pm

New Year's Day

8am to 6pm

Asda Harrogate Superstore

This store has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 310 reviews.

The address is: Bower Road, Harrogate, HG1 5DE.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

10am to 5pm

Tesco Superstore, Leeds

It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 357 reviews.

The address is: 361 Roundhay Road, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 4BU.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

8am to 6pm

Tesco Extra, York

It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 334 reviews.

The address is: Clifton Moor Centre, Stirling Road, York, YO30 4XZ.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

8am to 6pm

Asda York Superstore

The supermarket has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 370 reviews.

The address is: Jockey Lane, Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York, YO32 9LF.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

10am to 5pm

Morrisons, Halifax

This branch has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,821 reviews.

The address is: 4 Jubilee Way, Elland, Halifax, HX5 9DT.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day

9am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s, Northallerton

This supermarket has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 789 reviews.

The address is: High Street, Northallerton, DL7 8EA.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

8am to 8pm

ALDI, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 496 reviews.

The address is: Kirk Lane, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7LX.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day

Closed

Morrisons, Scarborough

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 2,277 reviews.

The address is: Market Lane, Eastfield, Scarborough, YO11 3YN.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day

9am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s, Leeds

The supermarket has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,229 reviews.

The address is: 22-26 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8EQ.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

9am to 7pm

Tesco Superstore, Scarborough

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 213 reviews.

The address is: Westwood, Scarborough, YO11 2PN.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

6am to 7pm

New Year’s Day

Closed

Iceland Foods, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 648 reviews.

The address is: Unit A, York Road Centre, Torre Lane, Leeds, LS9 6TN.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

9am to 5pm

New Year’s Day

9am to 6pm

Booths, Ilkley

This supermarket has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,205 reviews.

The address is: Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8EE.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day

9am to 6pm

Iceland Foods, York

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 307 reviews.

The address is: Unit 4, Clifton Moor Centre, Stirling Road, York, YO30 4WZ.

Opening hours:

New Year’s Eve

9am to 5pm

New Year’s Day