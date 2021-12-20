Christmas card. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

You’ve picked out your favourite festive Christmas cards, now all you need to do is write the perfect message.

We have selected a variety of generic as well as funny messages you can write on your Christmas cards.

1. “Merry Christmas! Wishing you the very best this festive season.”

2. “Merry Christmas ya filthy animal. And a Happy New Year.” (For fans of Home Alone!)

3. “May this festive season bring you joy and happiness. Have a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

4. “Wishing you a very joyful Christmas season.”

5. “Happy Christmas and best wishes for a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year.”

6. “Sparkle and Shine this Christmas and have a Happy New Year.” (For fans of Nativity!)

7. “Condolences to your bank account this Christmas. And a Happy New Year.”

8. “Best wishes for this festive season and a wonderful New Year.”

9. “We hope you have a wonderful Christmas and enjoy making merry memories with your family.”

10. “I hope Santa has spoiled you this Christmas. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

11. “Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, I wish you a merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year.”

12. “Here’s to a fun and festive holiday season and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year ahead.”

13. “I feel it in my fingers,

I feel it in my toes.

Christmas is all around me,

And so the feeling grows.

Merry Christmas.” (for fans of Love Actually!)

14. “Eat. Drink. Rave. Be merry. Repeat.

Merry Christmas!”

15. “Even though you can be such a Grinch occasionally, I hope your heart grows three sizes and have a wonderful Christmas.”

16. “Cheer up dude. It’s Christmas!”

17. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so enjoy it and be merry.”

18. “Bah humbug! Kidding - Merry Christmas!”

19. “Santa Claus is coming to town - so be on your best behaviour and enjoy the festivities.”

20. “Have your elf a merry little Christmas.”