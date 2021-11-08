Where to see Santa in Yorkshire 2021? Santa’s grottos, festive experiences and events near me - and how to book

Santa is coming back to Yorkshire this year. (Pic credit: Rob Lock)

There are plenty of Christmas events occurring in Yorkshire where you can take your children to see Santa and his elves.

We have put together an extensive list of Santa's grottos, festive experiences and events that are happening in Yorkshire below.

Beetle Bank Open Farm, York

You and your family can meet Santa Clause at the Santa’s Grotto event, where each child will have a one-to-one experience with the legend himself and will leave the Grotto with a present of their choice.

The cafe will also be open for you to indulge in a light snack and Christmas treats.

Tickets cost £15 per child and the event will take place on selected dates in December. Find out more about Santa’s Grotto by visiting the Beetle Bank Open Farm’s website.

Bolton Abbey, Wharfdale

Visit the sparkling Christmas village nestled in the middle of Strid Wood, where you will come face to face with Father Christmas himself and his elves

Children will delight in festive craft activities with Santa’s elves, followed by a musical activity. Children will then help the elves wake up Father Christmas, reminding him to deliver all of his gifts on time and each child will get a Christmas present from Santa.

The event will take place on selected dates in November and December and runs from 9am to 4pm. The cost of a child’s ticket is £25, for each adult and sibling ticket it is £10. Find out more on the Bolton Abbey website.

Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm, Harrogate

Not only will you meet Santa, Mrs Claus, all the elves and the reindeer, you will also get to enjoy a storytelling session with Mrs Claus in her cosy library and decorate gingerbread with the elves in the kitchen.

You also get to decorate your own plant pot as well as plant your own Christmas tree to take home.

The event will take place on selected dates in November and December; a toddler ticket (under 18 months) is £10, child ticket (between 18 months to 15 years old) is £23.95 and an adult ticket is £9.95.

Find out more about the event by visiting the Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm website.

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Cannon Hall has partnered up with Talegate Theatre Productions and the Copycat Party Company to put together a festive experience for all families.

Tickets will include a specially produced show made exclusively for Cannon Hall Farm.

The event includes a Santa show session, a gift for children and the experience will run from December 4 to December 21. A child ticket (under two/baby - no gift) is free, a child ticket (under two - includes Santa Show and gift) is £8, a child ticket (ages two and over - includes Santa Show and gift) is £14.95 and an adult ticket is £9.95.

For more information visit the Cannon Hall Farm website.

Castle Howard, York

The Courtyard Grotto is back in Castle Howard, which will begin with a festive tale from Story Craft Theatre before meeting Santa. There will also be a photo opportunity to take with Father Christmas.

The Grotto visit will end with your child receiving a present.

The event is on selected dates of December 4, 5, 10 and 12 and inclusive dates between December 17 to 23. Times vary.

Tickets are £20 (£18 for child members) and adults are free. Find out more about the event on the Castle Howard website.

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, Halifax

Children will get to see Santa and a couple of elf helpers and they will have the opportunity to take a festive photo.

You can visit Santa’s Grotto for £5 per child and the event will run between December 3 to December 23.

Find out more about the festive experience by visiting the Eureka! website.

Let Loose, Beverley

This festive trail involves trying to find Santa, who is missing from his sleigh, a Christmas Train Ride, Santa’s Grotto and Carousel.

A baby ticket costs £15 and includes the Christmas Train, Forest of Lights, Christmas Scenes, Father Christmas Grotto and Gift and Carousel Ride with an adult.

A child ticket is £20 - this includes all of the above.

An adult ticket costs £6.

The event will be taking place between December 1 and December 24.

Find out more on the Let Loose! Your Adventure Awaits website.

Lightwater Valley, Ripon

This event includes a Festive Fairground & Go Safari Rides, a Sing-A-Long Santa Show, Elf Express Christmas Train, Virtual Reality Christmas Train, Photo With Santa, Snowflake House, Festive Food and Drink, Christmas Stalls and an Elf Hunt.

Dates for this event are:

December 4 and 5 - from 3.30pm to 7.30pm

December 11 and 12 - from 3.30pm to 7.30pm

December 17 - from 3.30pm to 7.30pm

December 18 to 22 - from 1.30pm to 7pm

Adult tickets (12 years and over) cost £14.50, a child ticket (two to 12 years old) is also £14.50 and a child ticket (under two years old) is free.