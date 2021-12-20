Unsettled weather in the lead-up to Christmas is forecast to give way to colder, clearer conditions on December 25, the weather service said.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “We could see some snow showers over the hills in northern parts of the UK – it’s probably the most likely place to see any snow.

“You couldn’t rule out some sleety snow further south than that, but there’s a really big question mark on it.”

Snow is forecast for this week in some parts of the North

On the forecast for the week ahead, it is set to be a cloudy start to the day in Yorkshire.

The Met Office said it will be mostly dry with the "odd spot of light drizzle".

It is set to be a cold day with maximum temperatures of six degrees before a colder, but dry, night with minimum temperatures of minus one degrees.

Tuesday will be another dry day with light winds, however the Met Office has warned it will be a chilly day with frost.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, there is likely to be a contrast in conditions for the north and the south, the Met Office said.

Areas south of Wales could see milder temperatures, cloud and rain, while anywhere north from there could have more colder and brighter weather.

According to the forecaster's outlook for Wednesday to Friday, it will be frosty but bright with some patchy rain throughout.

Thursday and Christmas Eve are expected to be cloudy with some rain.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “It’s that boundary between the cold and the warm air which is where the uncertainty is, and that’s where the greatest risk of seeing any snow or sleet is.

“We’re expecting to see some snow in the lead-up to Christmas, but it is likely to be over high ground and if anything did fall at lower levels, we anticipate that to largely be quite sleety and to not last very long.”

That is most likely across the Midlands, northern England and Scotland, the forecaster said.

The weather could become more consistent across the country by Saturday.

She said: “We could see that colder weather push further south, so more areas seeing that colder, clearer weather by Christmas Day”.

In the days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the Met Office expects more settled, dry, calm and cold weather.