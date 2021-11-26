Yorkshire restaurants, inns and pubs serving the best Sunday roast before Christmas Day, according to TripAdvisor

Sunday roast. (Pic credit: Michael Holmes)

There is nothing like a good roast to prepare you for the week ahead and Yorkshire prides itself on serving up the best roast dish consisting of roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, roasted meat and vegetables all covered in gravy.

As such, many pubs and restaurants across the region are known for their Sunday roast, which we have listed here.

The Whippet Inn, York

According to reviewers on TripAdvisor, the Sunday roast at The Whippet Inn is ‘perfect’, ‘brilliant’ and ‘delicious’.

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 2,733 reviews.

The address is: 15 North Street, York, YO1 6JD.

Myrtle Tavern, Leeds

This restaurant’s Sunday roast has got rave reviews on TripAdvisor.

It has a rating of five stars with 649 reviews.

The address is: Parkside Road, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4NE.

The Rattle Owl, York

One TripAdvisor reviewer dubbed its Sunday roast the ‘best in York’.

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,272 reviews.

The address is: 104 Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX.

The Ship Inn, Boroughbridge

It has been labelled the best Sunday roast ever by one reviewer.

The Ship Inn has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 465 reviews.

The address is: Low Road, Aldborough, York, YO51 9ER.

Eric’s, Huddersfield

The Sunday roast at Eric’s seemed to be the highlight of the evening according to TripAdvisor reviewers, with one claiming that portion sizes have improved.

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 2,268 reviews.

The address is: 75 Lidget Street, Lindley, Huddersfield, HD3 3JP.

Dakota Restaurant, Leeds

Dubbed an ‘excellent’ Sunday roast, Dakota is very popular for its food and service.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,788 reviews.

The address is: 8 Russell Street, Leeds, LS1 5RN.

Turnip & Thyme, Sheffield

‘Exceptionally delicious’, ‘fabulous’ and ‘absolutely perfect’ were a few of the comments on Turnip and Thyme’s Sunday roast.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 232 reviews.

The address is: 740 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TB.

The Saddle Room Restaurant, Leyburn

People who have visited The Saddle Room have commended the restaurant for serving up the ‘best Sunday roast ever’ on TripAdvisor.

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 792 reviews.

The address is: Tupgill Park Stables, Coverham, Leyburn, DL8 4TJ.

The Black Horse, Cottingham

Reviewers claim that the value and service of The Black Horse is ‘excellent’ and ‘superb’.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 586 reviews.

The address is: 38 Old Village Road, Little Weighton, Cottingham, HU20 3US.

Iris, Wakefield

Whether it’s eaten in the restaurant or delivered to their home, the Sunday roast in Iris has been very well received by TripAdvisor reviewers.

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,061 reviews.

The address is: 12 Bull Ring, Wakefield, WF1 1HA.

The Malt Shovel, Knaresborough

‘Fabulous’, ‘amazing’ and ‘delicious’ are some of the reviews about The Malt Shovel’s Sunday roast.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 469 reviews.

The address is: Main Street, Brearton, Knaresborough, HG3 3BX.

William & Victoria, Harrogate

The Sunday roast at William and Victoria has been named ‘first class’ on TripAdvisor.

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,317 reviews.