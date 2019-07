Boston Hall, which Geoffrey and Rachael Boycott bought and renovated in 2012, is for sale with Croft Residential due to the couple relocating to Cheshire. They are leaving to be closer to their daughter, Emma. For the full story visit https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/property/cricket-legend-geoffrey-boycott-is-selling-his-yorkshire-home-to-move-to-cheshire/

1. Boston Hall Boston Hall is a Georgian gem in Boston Spa. It was offices and the Boycotts restored it back into a home

2. Claim to fame Boston Hall now has a cricketing claim to fame and has a feng shui master's seal of approval.

3. Gorgeous Georgian Boston Hall was built in 1807. The Boycotts bought it in 2012. It comes with a staff flat and a cottage

4. Dine in style The dining room befits cricketing royalty and has opulent gilded furniture

