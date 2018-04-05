Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson drops hint about release of debut solo album

Doncaster pop sensation Louis Tomlinson has hinted that his debut solo album is getting closer to release.

The singer took to Twitter to announce that the album appears to be nearing issue, writing: "Can’t wait for the day to finally release this album. It’s all I’ve been working towards over the last two years."

Louis and Liam Payne are the two remaining One Direction members who have yet to release a solo album - although Tomlinson has released a number of solo singles.

Although Tomlinson didn't reveal how close the project is to being finished or anything about an actual release date, it sounds like the album might not be too far away.

Since 1D began their hiatus in December 2015, each member has ventured into a solo career with Louis teaming up with Steve Aoki for his debut single, "Just Hold On."

He has since released three more singles - Back to You with Bebe Rexha and solo tracks Just Like You and Miss You.

He told Billboard last August: "The album in general is just very honest and conversational.

"In the early sessions I've had, a lot of songwriters love to write about fairytales and situations that just don't really feel like the bands that I grew up listening to. They speak very matter-of-fact and honest, and I think that's cool and that's interesting. Although the fans know loads about me, they'll definitely learn a bit more after the album."