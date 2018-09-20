Doncaster’s Cast to stage ‘anarchic’ and ‘feminist’ protest show

Doncaster’s Cast Theatre is to stage an ‘anarchic’ and ‘feminist’ theatre show that has been described as ‘raucous and provocative.’

This Really Is Too Much, a ‘highly entertaining, satirical and slickly choreographed theatre’ from fast rising Leeds based Gracefool Collective will come to the venue on October 23.

The four-piece have created a genre-busting show that reveals the downright absurd realities of life as a three-dimensional, high definition, water-drinking, salad-eating, moisturising W.O.M.A.N. in modern society.

Slickly choreographed and dripping with feminist charm and anarchic wit, This Really Is Too Much combines dance, dark comedy and theatre.

The show is described as: “An accessible and humorous exploration of gender inequalities which delves deeply into a world of farcical stereotypes and preposterous power struggles, wrestling with gender, identity and social convention along the way.

The four performers, Kate Cox, Sofia Edstrand, Rachel Fullegar and Rebecca Holmberg, fight themselves, each other and society’s expectations for women to be individual, political, beautiful, popular and in control – and in their place.

The four Gracefool’s (collectively) say that: ‘This show is for anyone interested in dance, theatre, laughing, crying, feminism, gender, identity, smashing the system, ticking the boxes, beauty pageants, political speeches, salad, moisturiser, water, turtle necks, disco, Steely Dan and/or Barry White.”

The show takes place at Cast at 7.45pm on October 23. Tickets are £11 and £9 and are available on 01302 303 959 or at www.castindoncaster.com



