Enchanting fairy trail brings a dose of magic to Yorkshire for the summer

The summer holidays are all about spending time outdoors and making the most of the warm weather before autumn arrives.

But if you're stuck for ideas on how to keep the kids entertained, Nidderdale's Studfold Adventure Trail offers the idyllic outdoor escape.

Explorers can enter the fairy village after unlocking the code to the ornate woodland-themed gate

A dose of fairy tale magic

The popular attraction near Pateley Bridge, in Nidderdale's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, has taken inspiration from a locally written fairy tale written to create the enchanting village of Two Stone Wishes, which sits in scenic woodland.

Pages from the tale have been displayed on nine panels which have been installed along the attraction's 1.5 mile fairy and pixie trail, helping young explorers to find their way through the woodland.

Youngsters will be able to imagine life for the little folk living in Two Stone Wishes as they follow the story of 'Daniel and the Messles', which was originally penned seven years ago.

The author used picturesque Blayshaw Gill - one of Studfold Farm's most picturesque spots - as the setting for the tale and based the main character and hero Daniel, the young son of Ian Walker, who is one of the joint owners of the family-run attraction.

Imagination and adventure combine

Studfold's adventure trail already boasts 20 fairy houses which are put in place during the summer holidays, but this year's new fairy village can only be entered once explorers discover the code to unlock the ornate woodland-themed gate.

Once inside the wood, youngsters will find the giant storytelling chair and can wander along the scenic trail to find five intricately carved wooden fairy houses, while reading whether Daniel can save the fairies and pixies from a plague of Messles - pesky flying creatures which have threatened the community.

The enchanted village is the first in a series of developments to Studfold's fairy experience, serving as an extension to the adventure natural trail.

The already popular trail is aimed at encouraging pre-school and primary school children to discover more about rural life and the natural world, using age-related clue sheets, hidden treasure and activity boxes along the way.

Young visitors are encourage to get into the magical spirit by wearing their own mythical sprite outfit, or alternatively they can borrow fairy wings and pixie hats from the on-site shop.

When is it open?

The Studfold Adventure Trail is open from 10.30am to 5pm, with last admission at 3.30pm.

Admission costs £6 for adults, £5 for children and under 3's can enter for free.

The fairy and pixie experience will run until Sunday 2 September.