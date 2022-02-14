By nature, dogs are very loyal and friendly towards humans and while it might take time, patience and empathy, once you have established a bond with your dog, you have a friend for life.

The personal connection you form with your dog doesn’t come from training, in fact, it’s all about safety, trust and understanding and patience, similar to human companionship and friendship.

Your dog isn’t just a pet but a member of the family too; they, like children, need to be guided into how to fit in with the family, have boundaries to feel safe for them to be happy and relaxed. They need to learn to trust and be trusted, feel safe, be respectful and be respected, feel love and be loved for who they are.

Man hugs his dog on the beach. (Pic credit: Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images)

Canine behaviourist at Bella and Duke, Caroline Spencer, outlines her top 10 tips for building a bond with your dog.

1. Paws for thought; ask what your dog needs as opposed to what you expect from your dog.

2. Be their safe zone; you are their guardian, mentor and trusted companion.

3. Understanding of who and what they are.

4. Observe and watch; understand their language; everything they do shows us how they feel.

5. Calm, consistency and patience; every dog is an individual, with the right mentor in the right situation, they will thrive.

6. Set age-appropriate goals.

7. Learn your dog’s likes and dislikes within play, affection, own time, favourite places, friends and family.

8. Understand their own character and personality.

9. Understanding their needs is way more important than your wants.

10. Find what your dog responds positively to and grow from there.

Ms Spencer added: “Living together and forming a relationship with your dog takes time. Highs and lows through puppyhood, adolescence to adulthood is natural as they learn how to fit in and we learn what they mean by what they do.