Guide Dogs is looking for Puppy Raisers in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Guide Dogs)

Guide Dogs Yorkshire: You could help raise a guide dog puppy just like one of these who already have homes

To become a Puppy Raiser is an incredibly rewarding but time consuming job - here’s how you can raise a guide dog puppy just like one of these.

By Liana Jacob
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:53 am

Guide Dogs is looking for Puppy Raisers in Yorkshire to help train and look after guide dog puppies through their first 12 to 16 months in order to fully prepare them for their jobs as guide dogs.

The requirements for the role of Puppy Raiser are as follows:

You must be over the age of 18.

You must have the time to invest in raising a puppy and taking part in Guide Dogs training.

You must be physically fit to handle large breed dogs of around 25kg to 40kg.

You must have your own car or access to a car.

You must have your own home or written permission to have a dog in the home.

You must have access to a secure area where the puppy can go to the toilet during the day.

Lastly, you must be able to access online content and training materials and you will need your own email address.

Guide Dogs is specifically looking for people across the region including Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield, York, Howden and West Hull and the roles can be found on the Guide Dogs website by typing in your postcode.

Here are the profiles of eight guide dog puppies who have been allocated a home with their Puppy Raisers.

1. Wilson

He may appear grumpy in this picture, but Wilson is actually a happy, optimistic pup. He is a Labrador Golden Retriever cross breed and is just six weeks old.

Photo: Guide Dogs

Photo Sales

2. Kristof

With his long, jet black fur, Kristof is a mix of a black Golden Retriever and a German Shepherd. He is only eight weeks old.

Photo: Guide Dogs

Photo Sales

3. Greta

This adorable pup is a Labrador Golden Retriever cross breed and she is only six weeks old.

Photo: Guide Dogs

Photo Sales

4. Betsy

Betsy is a black Labrador and she is only eight weeks old.

Photo: Guide Dogs

Photo Sales
YorkshireYorkSheffieldHowden
Next Page
Page 1 of 2